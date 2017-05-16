5 of a family killed in truck-van collision in Chakwal

Related Stories Four children, driver killed as oil tanker crushes school van

CHAKWAL: At least five of a family were killed when a truck and van collided near Qasba Mona in Chakwal early morning on Tuesday.

Eleven people including six children were injured in the accident were shifted to the hospital, rescue sources told Geo News.

Read more: Four children, driver killed as oil tanker crushes school van

On Monday, at least four schoolchildren and a driver were killed and eight children critically injured when a speeding oil tanker crushed a school van in Multan.

The unfortunate accident took place on Makhdoom Rasheed Road when the oil tanker crushed the school van due to alleged over-speeding. According to reports, the injured and deceased were immediately shifted to Nishtar Hospital.

A total of 12 children were on their way home in the school van.

According to rescue sources, the van had to be cut to extricate the children

