Man in Rajasthan arrested for impersonating Osama bin Laden

A 35-year-old man in India was arrested for trying to register himself in the name of the dead al Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden.

In a bizarre incident, the Rajasthan police took into custody Saddam Mansuri, who attempted to get an ‘Aadhaar’ card in the name of bin Laden. The man, who works at Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), even uploaded a blurred picture of bin Laden with his application.

The address he mentioned in the ‘Aadhaar’ enrollment form was that of Abbottabad, a town located in the Hazara region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in north-eastern Pakistan, where bin Laden was killed by an elite team of US Navy SEALS in 2011.

The police would hold a detailed interrogation of Mansuri to find out the motive behind his alleged act of forgery, an official told Indian media.

The UIDAI verification team in New Delhi found the anomalies suspicious and reported the incident to the state government’s IT Department, which in turn lodged a complaint with the police.

