Mastung incident failed to break our spirits, says Abdul Ghafoor Haideri

QUETTA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) Secretary-General and Deputy Chairman Senate Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri said on Thursday that Mastung incident failed to break our spirits.

The leader, who was injured during the Mastung incident, was addressing a press conference in Quetta after regaining health. He was admitted at CMH Quetta after the explosion on May 12, in which 27 people were killed and 30 injured.

The blood of all those who lost their lives in the Mastung explosion will be used to bring about a revolution, Maulana Haideri remarked.

Speaking about those responsible for the attack, he said “we all know what forces were involved in the attack” alluding to involvement of India in the incident.

He also said that “India has still not accepted Pakistan’s independence,” adding that Indian conspiracies have led to instability in Pakistan.

“I want to tell India that Pakistan is an atomic power now,” he said.

Read more: JUI-F observes strike today over Mastung blast; FIR registered

On his party, he remarked that party is progressing day-by-day. “We have proven that if Pakistan’s government is handed over to us then we will make the country secure and stable.”

“I want to tell our enemies that we won’t stop our mission because of cowardly attacks.”

The leader also thanked all political parties for enquiring about his health. “People from across the health called me to ask about my health,” he said. “I am thankful to all.”

0



0





