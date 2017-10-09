Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Oct 09 2017
GEO NEWS

No compromise reached on appointment of NAB chairman: Khursheed Shah

GEO NEWS

Monday Oct 09, 2017

ISLAMABAD: The Leader of the Opposition Syed Khursheed Shah said on Monday that no compromise was reached to select the new chairman of the National Accountability Bureau. 

Shah said the opposition has not complained regarding the new appointment neither has anyone else criticised it. 

The opposition leader and senior PPP leader added that Javed Iqbal, the new NAB chairman, will not be dictated by anyone and has a clean past. 

Shah said that four meetings were held recently to decide on the name of the new NAB chairman with the members of the opposition and the government.

He further added that being a former apex court judge, Iqbal possesses valuable judgment skills and especially lauded his report in the Abbottabad Commission — which he headed.

The incumbent NAB chairman, Qamar Zaman Chaudhry, is retiring on October 10 after the completion of his four-year tenure. 

Earlier, the Pakistan Peoples Party leader had proposed Justice (retd) Faqer Mohammad Khokhar, Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal and former secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan Ishtiaque Ahmed Khan for the post, whereas the government had suggested Justice (retd) Rehmat Jafry, Justice (retd) Chaudhry Aijaz and Intelligence Bureau Director-General Aftab Sultan.

Shah had also met Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Friday to discuss the matter of the chairman's selection. 

The Abbottabad Commission

Justice (retd) Iqbal was appointed as a Supreme Court justice in 2000 and retired in 2011. He headed the Abbottabad Inquiry Commission, formed to probe the controversial raid by US Special Forces which led to the killing of wanted terrorist Osama bin Laden.

The commission investigated and reported the circumstances surrounding the May 2011 raid at a compound in Abbottabad.

The commission interviewed over 300 witnesses and gave 200 recommendations in its 700-page report to the prime minister. The report was immediately classified, but a version was leaked by an international news network.






