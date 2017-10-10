Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Tuesday Oct 10 2017
By
Web Desk

Suspect who shot dead Texas Tech officer gets caught

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 10, 2017

Hollis Daniels, 19, is suspected of shooting and killing a Texas Tech University police

A suspect — who allegedly shot dead a Texas Tech University police officer Tuesday morning (Pakistan time) at one of the campuses — was apprehended almost an hour later, the institute's Twitter account said in an update.

Earlier, police officers had brought in a suspect to the nearby police station for a "debriefing" when the suspect fatally shot one of them and fled the scene.

The suspect is believed to be Hollis Daniels, 19.

The university issued an "all-clear" following the suspect's detention, saying the lockdown has been lifted.

The incident was confirmed by Jonathan Seaborn — the university's spokesman — to CNN.

In the tweet, the university had urged its students to "take shelter", since the "shooter [was] at large".

Texas Tech University subsequently issued a statement, which is as follows:

"Earlier this evening, Texas Tech Police made a student welfare check. Upon entering the room, officers found evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Officers brought the suspect to the police station for standard debriefing. During this time, the suspect pulled a gun and shot an officer in the head. The officer is deceased."

Advertisement

More From World:

Trump's popularity is slipping in rural America: poll

Trump's popularity is slipping in rural America: poll

 Updated 35 minutes ago
Asia-Pacific: the world's most disaster-prone region

Asia-Pacific: the world's most disaster-prone region

 Updated 45 minutes ago
Trump-Corker spat complicates drive for tax reform in US Senate

Trump-Corker spat complicates drive for tax reform in US Senate

 Updated 4 hours ago
Bangladesh arrests top leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami party

Bangladesh arrests top leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami party

 Updated 6 hours ago
Catalan leader under pressure to drop independence

Catalan leader under pressure to drop independence

 Updated 4 hours ago
At least 10 killed by wildfires in California wine country

At least 10 killed by wildfires in California wine country

 Updated 5 hours ago
Far right wants Austria to join group of anti-immigrant states

Far right wants Austria to join group of anti-immigrant states

 Updated 7 hours ago
Zimbabwe's Mugabe creates cyber ministry in cabinet reshuffle

Zimbabwe's Mugabe creates cyber ministry in cabinet reshuffle

 Updated 8 hours ago
US envoy to Turkey says duration of visa services suspension depends on talks

US envoy to Turkey says duration of visa services suspension depends on talks

 Updated 8 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement