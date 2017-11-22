Muqam visits family of DI Khan assault survivor

DI KHAN: Adviser to the PM Amir Muqam here Tuesday visited Garahmatt and met with the 16-year-old girl, who was reportedly stripped and paraded to avenge her brother’s conduct, and her family.



The chilling incident took place in Garahmatt village of DI Khan last month. The 16-year-old girl was returning home after fetching water when she was cornered. According to the survivor, the accused tore her clothes and made her walk the streets of the village. The prime accused, Sajawal, harassed the girl as a revenge.

It is said that around two years back the girl’s brother Sajjad allegedly gifted a cellphone to a female relative of Sajawal. Although a Jirgah (village council) had settled the matter between the two families and imposed a fine on Sajjad, the girl was made to pay the price.

The PM's adviser conveyed the messages of sympathy and solidarity, sent by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Nawaz Sharif, to the affected family.

He presented a compensation cheque worth Rs200,000 to the family of survivor, assuring them complete legal assistance on behalf of the federal government.

PM's adviser Amir Muqam placing a 'Chaadar' on the head of the assault survivor as a sign of respect. — Geo News

Muqam was accompanied by MPA Sobia, former MPA Fathullah Miankhel and provincial leader of the PML-N Rehmatullah Khattak. He termed the incident as "barbaric, inhuman and against the norms of Islam and justice."

Criticising Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), the ruling party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said the PTI always spoke of provision of justice to the masses, questioning, "Where is the justice in this case? None of the accused has been arrested by the police to this date."



The PM's adviser maintained that voice against this shameful act would be raised at the forum of National Assembly and said the provincial government should have brought a resolution in the KP Assembly against this incident.



He said visits of provincial ministers to the area were not enough to conciliate the affected family, rather persons involved in the inhuman crime should be arrested and brought before justice, and practical assistance may be provided to the family.

Muqam lamented that the area was presenting the picture of backwardness and asked the provincial government to take tangible steps for betterment of the people to provide them with some relief.