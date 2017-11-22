Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Nov 22 2017
REUTERS

At least 30 killed in attack on cattle herders in northeast Nigeria

REUTERS

Wednesday Nov 22, 2017

BAUCHI, Nigeria: Unidentified attackers killed more than 30 cattle herders in the northeastern Nigerian state of Adamawa, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

The attack, in the Numan area of Adamawa, began on Sunday night and fighting continued into Monday morning, said Othman Abubakar, a police spokesman for the state, adding that an investigation was underway. He gave no further details.

Earlier on Tuesday, a suicide bomber killed 50 worshippers during morning prayers in a mosque in the town of Mubi in northeastern Nigeria, police said, in one of the deadliest attacks in the region in years.

