France calls UN Security Council meeting over Libya slavery

Wednesday Nov 22, 2017
PARIS: France called Wednesday for a meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss slave-trading in Libya following video footage showing Africans being auctioned off in the war-torn country.
“France decided this morning to ask for an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council to discuss this issue,” Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told parliament.
“We are doing it as a permanent member of the Security Council. We have this capability and we are using it.”
