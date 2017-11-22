Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Nov 22 2017
AFP

France calls UN Security Council meeting over Libya slavery

Wednesday Nov 22, 2017

France called Wednesday for a meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss slave-trading in Libya following video footage showing Africans being auctioned off in the war-torn country. Photo: AFP file

PARIS: France called Wednesday for a meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss slave-trading in Libya following video footage showing Africans being auctioned off in the war-torn country.

“France decided this morning to ask for an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council to discuss this issue,” Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told parliament.

“We are doing it as a permanent member of the Security Council. We have this capability and we are using it.”

