Police encounter leaves suspect dead in Karachi's Abyssinia Lines

File Photo

KARACHI: Law enforcement agencies (LEAs) shot dead a suspect late Friday night during an alleged encounter in the city's Abyssinia Lines area, they said.

The suspect was initially taken into custody in a wounded state following the encounter but succumbed to his injuries. It was unclear whether he died on way to or at the hospital.

Police also recovered weapons from the deceased suspect.

Body recovered

Rescue authorities recovered a dead body near Naala Stop in the metropolis' Orangi Town.

The body is yet to be identified.