Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Dec 09 2017
By
Azaz Syed

Baldia fire suspect Hammad Siddiqui handed over by UAE to Pakistan

By
Azaz Syed

Saturday Dec 09, 2017

DUBAI/ISLAMABAD: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has handed over Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s (MQM) Hammad Siddiqui — the accused in the 2012 Baldia Town factory fire — to Pakistani authorities, Geo News reported.

Siddiqui was involved in a blaze that had erupted at Ali Enterprises in Karachi's Baldia Town on September 11, 2012, and had left more than 250 labourers dead.

Geo News learnt Friday that the suspect was in the custody of Pakistani agencies.

Siddiqui's deportation was not conducted through the standard operating procedures but by mutual intelligence coordination between Pakistan and the UAE, sources added.

Sources said the high-profile accused — who was handed over by the Interpol to a Pakistani intelligence agency last night — was taken to Islamabad.

However, Pakistani diplomatic officials in the UAE maintained their silence on the development.

Sources also said the decision to hand over Siddiqui to Pakistani intelligence personnel was taken after the UAE authorities did not get a satisfactory answer from Pakistani officials.

The Interpol had apprehended Siddiqui in October from a cafe, where he had gone to smoke sheesha along with friends. 

[embed_video2 url=http://stream.jeem.tv/vod/58636e6b22644d3af117f2be1dd5ab25.mp4/playlist.m3u8?wmsAuthSign=c2VydmVyX3RpbWU9MTIvOC8yMDE3IDY6MTg6NDYgUE0maGFzaF92YWx1ZT1KUmhiNzFwRWFtRDFsejNXY1l1T0pBPT0mdmFsaWRtaW51dGVzPTYwJmlkPTE= style=center]

Siddiqui was arrested in Dubai and local authorities had approached the Pakistani Consulate for his extradition.

According to an earlier report, at the time of Siddiqui's arrest in the UAE, two close associates and facilitators of Siddiqui were present but managed to escape law enforcers.

Hammad Siddiqui gave orders for Baldia factory fire, confesses Bhola

MQM leader ordered fire after non-payment of Rs 250 million extortion money, admits key suspect

Siddiqui reportedly has made several revelations to police, and has named Naveed and Danish during the investigation as those who escaped. 

Emirati officials have said the police is looking for the escaped duo.

The sources further revealed that strict vigilance was ordered on all exit points in the Emirates and diplomatic officials added that the duo is involved in heinous crimes.

Local sources earlier revealed that Siddiqui was an employee of a general trading company in Dubai.

Wanted in a number of heinous crimes, Siddiqui holds marketing manager visa from Al Takatuf General Trading (LLC) since 2014.

He moved to Dubai at the end of 2013 after his membership was suspended for violating party discipline. Siddiqui was previously in-charge of the Karachi Tanzeemi Committee (KTC) of the MQM.

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) had last year ordered Pakistani authorities to have Siddiqui arrested through Interpol.

The Ministry of Interior, acting on the court orders, had also issued a red warrant for Siddiqui.

Baldia factory fire case: Rangers want MQM’s Rauf Siddiqui included as suspect

Police admitted lack of proofs against Siddiqui in a report submitted to court

In Dec 2016, another key accused in the Baldia case, Abdul Rahman alias Bhola, was arrested from Bangkok, Thailand, by Interpol.

Bhola, the key suspect behind Pakistan's deadliest industrial fire had confessed that he deliberately set fire to Ali Enterprise on the instructions of Siddiqui.

Bhola had revealed that the MQM leader instructed him to set fire to the factory in the vicinity of Baldia Town Karachi because of non-payment of Rs250 million bhatta (protection money).

He had claimed the intent behind the arson attack was only to intimidate owners of the factory, and he didn’t anticipate that his act would result in the loss of lives.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Nawaz, Maryam to reach Pakistan on Dec 14

Nawaz, Maryam to reach Pakistan on Dec 14

 Updated an hour ago
Imran warns of protest if FATA, KP not merged

Imran warns of protest if FATA, KP not merged

Updated 3 hours ago
Sea View murder case: Prime accused's remand extended till Dec 11

Sea View murder case: Prime accused's remand extended till Dec 11

 Updated 3 hours ago
People will hold Zardari accountable if NAB does not: Shehbaz Sharif

People will hold Zardari accountable if NAB does not: Shehbaz Sharif

 Updated 4 hours ago
Sit-ins must end for country to progress: Chaudhry Nisar

Sit-ins must end for country to progress: Chaudhry Nisar

 Updated 4 hours ago
Ex-SECP chief moves IHC in Chaudhry Sugar Mills record-tampering case

Ex-SECP chief moves IHC in Chaudhry Sugar Mills record-tampering case

 Updated 6 hours ago
CM Sharif has forgotten to mention SC criticism of Orange Line: Imran

CM Sharif has forgotten to mention SC criticism of Orange Line: Imran

Updated 6 hours ago
ISF FATA protests outside Imran’s Bani Gala residence

ISF FATA protests outside Imran’s Bani Gala residence

 Updated 7 hours ago
Need for speed: Pakistan’s first metro train to roar to life in March

Need for speed: Pakistan’s first metro train to roar to life in March

 Updated 7 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM