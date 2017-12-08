US remains committed to Mideast peace: Haley at UN

UNITED NATIONS: US President Donald Trump is committed to ongoing efforts to reach an Israeli-Palestinian peace accord, the US ambassador to the UN said Friday amid a backlash over his decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.



"Let me again assure you, the president and this administration remain committed to the peace process," Nikki Haley said at an emergency meeting of the Security Council that was convened over Trump´s decision Wednesday.

Haley said that Trump in his reversal of two decades of US foreign policy was simply recognising reality, since the Israeli government and parliament are located in Jerusalem.

And she recalled that Trump insists his decision has no impact on whatever Israelis and Palestinians ultimately decide on boundaries and borders of the Holy City, the eastern part of which the Palestinians want as capital of a future state.

"I understand the concerns that members have in calling this session," Haley said. "Change is hard."