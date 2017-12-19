China, Russia denounce US strategic report

China and Russia denounced a US report on national security strategy. President Donald Trump’s first National Security Strategy pillories China and Russia as "revisionist powers" bent on rolling back American interests, according to the hard-hitting text released Monday.



The document -- designed to serve as a framework for the Trump administration’s approach to the world -- uses remarkably biting language to frame Beijing and Moscow as global competitors.

The Kremlin denounced the “imperialist character” of the report, accusing Washington of clinging to a “unipolar world.”

"The imperialist character of this document is obvious, as is the refusal to renounce a unipolar world, an insistent refusal," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding the Russian authorities "cannot accept that the country is treated as a threat to the security of the United States".

China said Washington should "abandon outdated notions such as a Cold War mentality".

"Any country, or any report, which distorts the facts, or maliciously slanders will only do so in vain," foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular news briefing.