Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
business
Wednesday Dec 20 2017
By
APP

Pakistan working towards FTA with Pacific South East nations

By
APP

Wednesday Dec 20, 2017

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan aims initiate negotiations with Pacific and South East Asian nations on a proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) to enhance multilateral trade.

Japan, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines in the Pacific region are among the countries in the list to start a dialogue on Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) which will pave the way towards FTA for promoting trade liberalization, a senior official of Ministry of Commerce told APP here on Tuesday.

Replying to another question, he said Pakistan and Indonesia had already agreed on concessions for 20 different items during bilateral negotiations under a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA).

Both sides discussed 20 tariff lines and Indonesia agreed to give concession on major exports from Pakistan including rice, textile, ethanol, Citrus (Kinnow) and mangoes during renegotiation on PTA, he said.

Concession on 20 tariff lines was a major success for Pakistan; as a result, Pakistani citrus exports to Indonesia will increase from 18 to 35 million tonnes and mango exports will increase to 10 million tonnes in a year, he said.

The official added that an earlier restriction on year-round exports to Indonesia had also been removed. 

Pakistan and Indonesia had a currently enjoy an annual trade volume of $170 million which is expected to increase after renegotiation on PTA.

Both countries agreed to expand PTA and move forward towards a Free Trade Agreement, the official said.

He said the Indonesia-Pakistan Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) was signed in February 2012. The official said the activation of the PTA followed the signing of a Mutual Recognition Agreement (MRA) on plant quarantine and Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) measures between Indonesia and Pakistan.

He said through these steps, Pakistani agricultural products will gain greater market access in Indonesia.

Advertisement

More From Business:

WB approves $825mn loan for Pakistan to support power, health and education

WB approves $825mn loan for Pakistan to support power, health and education

 Updated 2 hours ago
ADB lauds Pakistan's improved credit rating

ADB lauds Pakistan's improved credit rating

 Updated 6 hours ago
Oil edges up on UK pipeline outage; US supply limits gains

Oil edges up on UK pipeline outage; US supply limits gains

 Updated 6 hours ago
Bitcoin falls more than 10 percent on Bitstamp

Bitcoin falls more than 10 percent on Bitstamp

 Updated 6 hours ago
Stocks slip slightly on tech as full US tax plan vote looms

Stocks slip slightly on tech as full US tax plan vote looms

 Updated 8 hours ago
House OKs tax overhaul, but procedural snag forces new vote

House OKs tax overhaul, but procedural snag forces new vote

 Updated 8 hours ago
CPEC long-term plan: Pakistan, China will say goodbye to US dollar

CPEC long-term plan: Pakistan, China will say goodbye to US dollar

 Updated 21 hours ago
Oil gains on pipeline outage tempered by robust US output

Oil gains on pipeline outage tempered by robust US output

 Updated yesterday
Bitcoin hits bigger stage as exchange giant CME launches futures

Bitcoin hits bigger stage as exchange giant CME launches futures

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM