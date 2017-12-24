Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Sunday Dec 24 2017
By
REUTERS

Italy's ruling PD slides further in polls as election nears

By
REUTERS

Sunday Dec 24, 2017

Italy's Former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi speaks during a news conference in Brussels, Belgium, April 28, 2017. Reuters/Eric Vidal/Files

ROME: Italy’s ruling Democratic Party (PD), hit by internal divisions and a banking scandal, is continuing to slide in opinion polls, with a new survey on Saturday putting it more than six points behind the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement.

The survey by the Ixe agency, commissioned by Huffington Post Italia, comes just days before parliament is expected to be dissolved to make way for elections in March.

It gives the centre-left PD just 22.8 percent of voter support, down almost five points in the last two months, compared with 29.0 percent for 5-Star, which has gained almost two points in the same period.

Silvio Berlusconi’s centre-right Forza Italia (Go Italy!) is given 16.2 percent, with its right-wing allies the Northern League and Brothers of Italy on 12.1 percent and 5.0 percent respectively.

This bloc is expected to win most seats at the election but not enough for an absolute majority, resulting in a hung parliament.

With the PD’s support eroding in virtually all opinion polls, several political commentators have speculated that its leader Matteo Renzi may choose or be forced to announce he will not be the party’s candidate for prime minister at the election.

Renzi has given no indication so far he will take this step.

The PD has split under his leadership, with critics complaining he has dragged the traditionally centre-left party to the right.

Breakaway groups united this month to form a new left-wing party called Free and Equal (LeU), which now has 7.3 percent of support, according to Ixe.

The PD’s popularity seems to have also been hurt by a parliamentary commission looking into the collapse of 10 Italian banks in the past two years.

The commission’s findings have put the PD on the defensive, allowing the opposition to claim a conflict of interest involving one of Renzi’s closest allies who was active in trying to save a bank where her father was a board member.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Putin critic Navalny clears first hurdle in bid for Russia presidency

Putin critic Navalny clears first hurdle in bid for Russia presidency

 Updated 58 minutes ago
US Treasury's Mnuchin sent gift-wrapped box of horse manure: reports

US Treasury's Mnuchin sent gift-wrapped box of horse manure: reports

 Updated 3 hours ago
Pakistan gives India consular access to arrested spy Kulbhushan Jadhav

Pakistan gives India consular access to arrested spy Kulbhushan Jadhav

 Updated 2 hours ago
Swiss president wants a vote to clarify country's EU position

Swiss president wants a vote to clarify country's EU position

 Updated 5 hours ago
North Korea says new UN sanctions an act of war

North Korea says new UN sanctions an act of war

 Updated 6 hours ago
Turkey wants to bring wounded from Syria´s Ghouta for treatment

Turkey wants to bring wounded from Syria´s Ghouta for treatment

 Updated 7 hours ago
Nepal's last known dancing bears rescued: officials

Nepal's last known dancing bears rescued: officials

 Updated 7 hours ago
Roadside bombing in Helmand leaves seven dead

Roadside bombing in Helmand leaves seven dead

Updated 7 hours ago
Russia says about 10,000 Daesh militants present in Afghanistan

Russia says about 10,000 Daesh militants present in Afghanistan

 Updated 12 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM