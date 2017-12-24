Roadside bombing in Helmand leaves seven dead

Photo: Khaama Press

KABUL: At least seven civilians were killed after their vehicle struck a roadside mine in southern Helmand province of Afghanistan, Afghan media reported.

The incident took place in the vicinity of the restive Marjah district after a civilian vehicle crossing the area struck with an improvised explosive device planted by the militants, Khaama Press reported.

At least seven civilians were dead and three others were wounded in the explosion, an Afghan security official said.

Helmand is among the relatively volatile provinces in the south of Afghanistan where the anti-government armed militant groups actively operate in its various districts.

However, no individual or group has so far claimed responsibility for the incident.