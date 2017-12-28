Son confesses to PML-F leader Saira Naseer’s murder: police

HYDERABAD: The son of late Pakistan Muslim League-Functional leader Saira Naseer has confessed to killing his own mother, police said on Thursday.

On December 7, a woman’s charred body was found in a vehicle from Hyderabad’s Husri town, who was later identified through her belongings to be PML-N women wing’s leader Saira Naseer.

According to police investigation, Naseer was murdered and then was placed inside the vehicle, which was set ablaze to make it look like an accident.

In a detailed press conference here today, SSP Hyderabad Pir Mohamamd Shah traced the events that led to the murder of PML-F leader Saira Naseer.

According to SSP Hyderabad his team spent the last 20 days working round the clock to crack the case. After tracing all leads available including circumstantial evidence, technical data including CCTV and statements from witnesses; the police was able to get a confessional statement from the PML-F leader's son.

“I personally feel that the mother was very dominating and she would get abusive and the night she was killed, she hit her son,” said the SSP.

He said that the son did not originally intend to kill his mother but it was more like he acted upon impulse.

“The mother and son argued at 11PM, after which Fahad went to the kitchen and brought an iron rod and hit his mother on the head with it,” said the SSP.

She was very dominating and strong lady, the SSP said, adding that everyone who knew about her had the same opinion.

The police officer said that the case was challenging as he interrogated hundreds of people, adding that unfortunately the authorities could not find a CCTV video.

“People had their suspicions about the family since day one,” said the SSP.

The SSP Hyderabad said that the son after killing his mother tried to hide her body in the car and set it ablaze near Hosri town, so people could mistake it for an accident.

The SSP said that the son was arrested after taking help from mobile forensic report.



After investigation, Fahad and his wife were taken into custody.

SSP Shah said that the authorities are awaiting the results of the DNA report and the suspects will be presented before the court for remand on Friday. The confessional statements of the suspects will be quite important, he added.

