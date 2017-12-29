Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Dec 29 2017
Five alleged terrorists detained near Super Highway, two flee

Friday Dec 29, 2017

File Photo

KARACHI: Five alleged terrorists were detained Friday night here near the Super Highway following a raid conducted by the law enforcement agencies (LEAs), Rao Anwar — the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) for Malir — said.

Two terrorists, however, managed to escape arrest and fled, Anwar said.

The police officer explained the detained suspects — who belong to banned outfit Lashkar-e-Jhangvi — were involved in sectarian target killings.

Pistols and motorcycles were recovered from the arrested terrorists, Anwar added.

Separately, three people including a woman have been injured in resisting a robbery attempt in the areas of Landhi and Malir. 

