IN PICTURES: World prepares to ring in New Year

As the New Year approaches, countries across the globe are gearing for celebrations, with buildings and landmarks being lit up for a festive mood. Lifesize structures of 2018 have been prepared for display in some places, while in the other, festivals are being organised to welcome yet another set of 12 months.

A giant lantern in the shape of a dog is seen ahead of New Year celebrations at Xinghai Square in Dalian, Liaoning province, China December 29 ,2017. Photo: Reuters

A woman sells "Happy New Year 2018" headgear at Martin Place in Sydney on December 30, 2017. Photo: AFP

Pinatas representing political figures who made headlines in 2017 or referring to special events of the year are seen in Lima on December 29, 2017. Pinatas with the faces, among others, of Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski and former President Alberto Fujimori, who had been serving a 25-year sentence for human rights abuses and was pardoned by Kuczynski on Christmas Eve, will be burnt on New Year´s Eve as part of traditional celebrations in Peru. Photo: AFP People look at confetti as it's thrown from the Hard Rock Cafe marquee as part of the annual confetti test ahead of the New Year´s Eve ball-drop celebrations in Times Square in New York City, New York, US, December 29, 2017. Photo: Reuters





A woman stands next to a festive decoration for the New Year in Sevastopol, Crimea December 29, 2017. Photo: Reuters

People pose for a photo in Times Square ahead of New Year celebrations as a cold weather front hits the region in Manhattan, in New York, US, December 29, 2017. Photo: Reuters

People walk past festive decorations for the New Year and Christmas season in Sevastopol, Crimea December 29, 2017. Photo: Reuters People look at confetti as it was thrown from the Hard Rock Cafe marquee as part of the annual confetti test ahead of the New Year´s Eve ball-drop celebrations in Times Square in New York City, New York, US, December 29, 2017. Photo: Reuters

Thousands of biodegradable balloons are released by members of the Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the New Year in Sao Paulo, Brazil on December 29, 2017. Photo: AFP

People perform the "Caluseii" (little horse) dance during a new year and winter festival during which groups from northern Romanian villages are invited to sing winter carols and dance on December 29, 2017 in the city of Vatra Dornei. Photo: AFP Dressed up men take part in a new year and winter festival during which groups from northern Romanian villages are invited to sing winter carols and dance on December 29, 2017 in the city of Vatra Dornei. Photo: AFP

Thousands of biodegradable balloons are released by members of the Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the New Year in Sao Paulo, Brazil on December 29, 2017. Photo: AFP



