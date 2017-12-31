Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Sunday Dec 31 2017
By
Web Desk

Freezing temperature turns Niagara Falls into winter wonderland

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 31, 2017

Visitors take photos at Niagara Falls as water freezed in mid-air on the brink of the Horseshoe Falls. Photo: AP 
2

While Canadians pride themselves on living in cold weather, but the latest cold spell has proven too much even for them.

Due to the sub-zero temperatures, the country’s biggest tourist attraction, Niagara Falls, has turned into ice.

Here are some pictures of the frozen Niagara Falls: 

Temperatures almost reached -58 F (-50 C) in two central Canadian cities, Regina and Winnipeg. The "Canada 150" ice hockey tournament has been moved indoors from an outdoor rink in front of Parliament.

Environment Canada on Friday maintained its extreme cold warning for six of the country´s 10 provinces, including British Columbia in the far west, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec, as well as the Yukon territory in the northwest.

"We invite all Canadians and visitors to consider the extreme weather conditions and to dress warmly and prepare accordingly to prevent frostbite and other injuries," the ministry said.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Pope, in year-end message, says 2017 was marred by war and lies

Pope, in year-end message, says 2017 was marred by war and lies

 Updated 4 hours ago
'Multiple' deputies injured in Colorado shooting, sheriff says

'Multiple' deputies injured in Colorado shooting, sheriff says

 Updated 5 hours ago
Bright lights of Times Square beckon, even on a frigid New Year's Eve

Bright lights of Times Square beckon, even on a frigid New Year's Eve

 Updated 7 hours ago
Ukraine hostages freed after police storm post office

Ukraine hostages freed after police storm post office

 Updated 7 hours ago
Russia indicts St Petersburg blast suspect on terrorism charges: investigators

Russia indicts St Petersburg blast suspect on terrorism charges: investigators

 Updated 7 hours ago
Four Indian soldiers killed in IoK attack

Four Indian soldiers killed in IoK attack

 Updated 8 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM