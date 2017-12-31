Freezing temperature turns Niagara Falls into winter wonderland

Visitors take photos at Niagara Falls as water freezed in mid-air on the brink of the Horseshoe Falls. Photo: AP 2

While Canadians pride themselves on living in cold weather, but the latest cold spell has proven too much even for them.



Due to the sub-zero temperatures, the country’s biggest tourist attraction, Niagara Falls, has turned into ice.

Here are some pictures of the frozen Niagara Falls:

Temperatures almost reached -58 F (-50 C) in two central Canadian cities, Regina and Winnipeg. The "Canada 150" ice hockey tournament has been moved indoors from an outdoor rink in front of Parliament.



Environment Canada on Friday maintained its extreme cold warning for six of the country´s 10 provinces, including British Columbia in the far west, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec, as well as the Yukon territory in the northwest.

"We invite all Canadians and visitors to consider the extreme weather conditions and to dress warmly and prepare accordingly to prevent frostbite and other injuries," the ministry said.