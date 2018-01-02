Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Tuesday Jan 02 2018
By
AFP

Gunmen kill 14 churchgoers in Nigeria shooting

By
AFP

Tuesday Jan 02, 2018

The shooting took place in the town of Omoku about 90 kilometres (56 miles) from the southern oil hub of Port Harcourt. Photo: REUTERS
 

WARRI: Gunmen killed at least 14 churchgoers returning from a midnight service on Monday in Nigeria´s Rivers State, a police source told AFP, the latest violence to hit the oil-rich region.

"The gunmen opened fire on a set of worshippers at about 12:30 am on Monday," said Ugochi Olugbo, a relative of one of the victims who was attending a New Year´s Eve service.

The shooting took place in the town of Omoku about 90 kilometres (56 miles) from the southern oil hub of Port Harcourt.

"Fourteen persons died on the spot, while 12 who sustained gunshot wounds were rushed to the hospital and are receiving medical attention," said a police source who asked to remain anonymous.

Rivers State police public relations officer Nnamdi Omoni said the number of casualties could not be confirmed at the moment.

"The commissioner of police, Ahmed Zaki, has also launched a manhunt for the bandits to ensure they are arrested and prosecuted," Omoni said.

Rivers State, a region blighted by poverty despite a wealth of oil, is home to several powerful gangs that often engage in violent turf wars.

Such gangs, known as "cults" in Nigeria, began as university confraternities decades ago before evolving into powerful armed groups that now rule the streets of the destitute region.

Advertisement

More From World:

North Korea to re-open hotline after Seoul proposes talks

North Korea to re-open hotline after Seoul proposes talks

 Updated an hour ago
Khamenei blames Iran's 'enemies' for unrest as US ups pressure

Khamenei blames Iran's 'enemies' for unrest as US ups pressure

 Updated 2 hours ago
Peru bus plunge kills 48: police

Peru bus plunge kills 48: police

 Updated 3 hours ago
Eastern US braces for more frigid weather, storm

Eastern US braces for more frigid weather, storm

 Updated 4 hours ago
Canadian hostage recovered by Pakistan arrested for 15 charges including assault

Canadian hostage recovered by Pakistan arrested for 15 charges including assault

 Updated 4 hours ago
US nuclear button 'much bigger' than N Korea's: Trump

US nuclear button 'much bigger' than N Korea's: Trump

 Updated 5 hours ago
US threatens to withhold aid cash to Palestinians

US threatens to withhold aid cash to Palestinians

 Updated 8 hours ago
Republican Senator Hatch to retire, opening door for bid by Romney

Republican Senator Hatch to retire, opening door for bid by Romney

 Updated 9 hours ago
New Bronx fire injures 16, including nine children

New Bronx fire injures 16, including nine children

 Updated 14 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM