Thursday Jan 04 2018
GEO NEWS

Pakistan Navy ships visit Oman on friendly visit

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Jan 04, 2018

ISLAMABAD: A flotilla of the Pakistan Navy (PN) visited Muscat as part of a goodwill and training visit, said a statement from PN. 

The flotilla comprised the submarine PNS Hurmat, sail ship PNS Rahnaward and support ship PNS Rasadgar.

During the visit, the mission commander and commanding officers of the PN ships and submarines held important meetings with various Royal Navy of Oman officers. 

"The visit was aimed at improving interoperability and strengthening of bilateral ties between the two navies and creating opportunities for learning from each other's experiences.

The visit also afforded the crews and officers of the navy flotilla to hold professional interactions with personnel from RNO.

Commodore Altaf Hussain commanded the flotilla as mission commander during the port visit. 

