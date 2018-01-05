Influenza death toll in Multan rises to 15

MULTAN: An outbreak of seasonal influenza in Multan has claimed 15 lives so far, a spokesperson from the Punjab Health Department said on Friday.



Among the deceased are eight women and seven men, the spokesperson said.

Eight more patients suspected of having contracted the virus were hospitalised in last 24 hours. These included three doctors from Nishtar Hospital.



Patients who died after contracting the seasonal influenza were already suffering from another disease, Punjab Health Department spokesperson in Multan Dr Attaur Rehman said earlier.

A team of specialist doctors arrived in Multan earlier this week for the treatment of the influenza. The team has been deployed at Nishtar Hospital while a massive influenza vaccination drive has been launched in Multan region to control the epidemic.

Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif has already taken notice of the spread of influenza, and directed relevant authorities to take all possible measures for its prevention. He also advised them to organise awareness campaign regarding the illness.

Seasonal influenza can spread through contact with the bacteria discharged by an infected person's coughing and sneezing. Pregnant women, senior citizens, and children are at higher risk of contracting it.

