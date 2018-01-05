Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Jan 05 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Influenza death toll in Multan rises to 15

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Jan 05, 2018

MULTAN: An outbreak of seasonal influenza in Multan has claimed 15 lives so far, a spokesperson from the Punjab Health Department said on Friday. 

Among the deceased are eight women and seven men, the spokesperson said. 

Eight more patients suspected of having contracted the virus were hospitalised in last 24 hours. These included three doctors from Nishtar Hospital.

Patients who died after contracting the seasonal influenza were already suffering from another disease, Punjab Health Department spokesperson in Multan Dr Attaur Rehman said earlier.

A team of specialist doctors arrived in Multan earlier this week for the treatment of the influenza. The team has been deployed at Nishtar Hospital while a massive influenza vaccination drive has been launched in Multan region to control the epidemic.

Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif has already taken notice of the spread of influenza, and directed relevant authorities to take all possible measures for its prevention. He also advised them to organise awareness campaign regarding the illness.

Seasonal influenza can spread through contact with the bacteria discharged by an infected person's coughing and sneezing. Pregnant women, senior citizens, and children are at higher risk of contracting it.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Son of Imran’s alleged third wife denies report of marriage

Son of Imran’s alleged third wife denies report of marriage

 Updated 2 hours ago
Security forces foil terror bid, arms cache recovered in Mastung :ISPR

Security forces foil terror bid, arms cache recovered in Mastung :ISPR

 Updated 3 hours ago
Decision to nominate Shehbaz as PM candidate taken unanimously by party: Pervaiz Rasheed

Decision to nominate Shehbaz as PM candidate taken unanimously by party: Pervaiz Rasheed

 Updated 4 hours ago
Centre 'creating problems' in Sindh IGP matter: Nasir Shah

Centre 'creating problems' in Sindh IGP matter: Nasir Shah

 Updated 5 hours ago
Pakistan’s mountainous scenery stunning, incomparable: British Backpacker Society

Pakistan’s mountainous scenery stunning, incomparable: British Backpacker Society

 Updated 5 hours ago
Religious scholars will stand with nation if need arises, Ulema convention concludes

Religious scholars will stand with nation if need arises, Ulema convention concludes

Updated 5 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM