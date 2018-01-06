Will shut down OLMT-like projects if health, education sectors are not improved: CJP

Services Hospitals Lahore. Photo: File

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar resumed hearing on Saturday the suo motu notice on the state of public hospitals in Punjab.

A two-member bench, headed by the chief justice and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, is hearing matters of public welfare at the apex court's Lahore registry.



During the hearing, the chief justice observed that access to healthcare is a citizen's basic right.



Chief Justice Nisar informed the provincial chief secretary that in Services Hospital of Lahore, the instrument used to place stitches was not found present.

"Providing healthcare is our responsibility," the chief justice stated, directing authorities to submit a report on the presence of life-saving medicines in hospitals.

The purpose of taking notice is not to take action but improve the situation, the bench observed.

"Will close down all projects, including Orange Line Metro Train, if health and education sectors are not improved," the chief justice warned the provincial government.

The court also summoned affidavits of medical superintendents of all public hospitals and also directed the government-run hospitals to submit their audit reports.

"Instead of seeking publicity on TV, the government should improve the situation in hospitals," the chief justice remarked during the hearing.

The court also warned of closing down all private clinics that government doctors operate after office hours if the situation does not improve.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Nisar observed that the Punjab government is spending millions of rupees on its publicity.

In its remarks, the court stated that free medicines aren’t being made available yet funds are being spent on publicity campaigns.

CJP Justice Mian Saqib Nisar. Photo: File

The bench then summoned in 10 days details of the funds the provincial government has spent on advertising campaigns.

The court also ordered the government to submit in 15 days a policy on improving the conditions of state hospitals.

Exorbitant fees of private medical colleges

During the hearing, the court also heard the matter of the exorbitant fees of private medical colleges.

The bench directed owners and CEOs of colleges, who were present at the hearing, to submit their affidavits, as was ordered at the last hearing.

The court observed that it will not compromise on matters of health and education.

Water of CJP's chambers unsafe for drinking

While hearing the matter of unsafe drinking water, the chief justice expressed displeasure when he was informed by officials of Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research that the water of the chief justice’s chambers was also found unsafe for drinking.

Coming down hard on the provincial chief secretary, the chief justice asked to be informed of where the billions of rupees on water are being spent.

“The work that the government had to do has been outsourced to private companies,” he remarked.

During the hearing, he observed that a number of questions can be asked from the Punjab chief minister, adding that if the chief minister of Sindh can be summoned then so can his counterpart in Punjab.

Unsafe milk

The court also heard the matter of unsafe milk on Saturday.

Chief Justice Nisar remarked that old and young alike are forced to consume cancer-infested milk, adding that formalin, a food preservative, is present inside all packaged milk.

During the hearing, the court banned across the country the use of injections to cows to increase their milk production capacity.

Illegal wedding halls

Hearing the matter of illegal wedding halls, the Lahore Development Authority’s director general appeared in court and informed the bench that a survey of 186 wedding halls has been conducted.

The chief justice then ordered lower courts across the country to abstain from issuing stay orders favouring illegal wedding halls.

Road closures

During the hearing, the chief justice also took notice of road closures in the city. He asked the chief secretary why roads are closed for VIP movement, adding that blocking of routes is against basic human rights.

At the last hearing of the suo motu hearing on December 28, the bench had heard the matter of exorbitant fees of private medical colleges across the country.

The chief justice had remarked during the hearing that the court should be informed how much fee is being charged from students, and observed that the court is trying that money should not be an obstacle in attaining an education.



Hearing the separate matter of a private hospital established in a residential area, the court questioned the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general about the matter.



The LDA chief submitted documents to the court and stated that whenever LDA takes action against commercial establishments in residential areas, the courts issue stay orders.

The chief justice then observed that no court will stay anti-encroachment operations.

During the hearing, Justice Nisar had observed that from now on the Supreme Court will set the criteria for collection of fees from students.