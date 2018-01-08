Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jan 08 2018
GEO NEWS

Balochistan political crisis: PM holds consultation with coalition parties

GEO NEWS

Monday Jan 08, 2018

QUETTA: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Monday presided a meeting of coalition parties in the Balochistan government and held consultation over a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri.

PM Abbasi arrived in Quetta earlier in the day and was received by CM Zehri. Upon arrival at the Governor House, a smartly turned-out contingent of police presented guard of honour to the prime minister.

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Sardar Mehtab Abbasi, Zahid Hamid, Safron Minister Abdul Qadir Baloch and State Minister for Petroleum Jam Kamal were accompanied PM Abbasi on the occasion.

Following his arrival, the governor and chief minister of Balochistan have held meetings with the prime minister.

PM Abbasi is also expected to meet with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz lawmakers, who seem to be abandoning their leader — Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri.

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) representative and provincial lawmaker Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has claimed that as many as 40 legislators will vote for the no-confidence motion against Zehri.

Bizenjo said that PML-N leader Changez Marri has also rendered his support for the no-confidence motion.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Balochistan chief minister said that those claiming to have the support of 40 MPAs could not gather more than 20 legislators at their recently held dinner meeting.

Zehri has reportedly said that he will fight against the no-confidence motion and will prove his support in the house.

Zehri contacts Nawaz to discuss political crisis in Balochistan: sources

The government has increased efforts to solve a brewing crisis in the province after provincial lawmakers submitted a no-confidence motion against Zehri

The no-confidence motion will likely be presented on Tuesday (tomorrow).

Separately, Zehri contacted PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif on Sunday and conveyed to him that the issue of the no-confidence motion against him needs to be resolved.

According to sources, Zehri told Nawaz that a no-confidence motion against him could have an impact on the results of the upcoming general elections.

The government has increased efforts to resolve a brewing crisis in the province after provincial lawmakers submitted a no-confidence motion against Zehri last week, followed be resignations of several provincial cabinet members.

Federal ministers call on Zehri in bid to defuse political crisis

Earlier on Sunday, federal ministers Khurram Dastagir and Abdul Qadir Baloch, and Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai called on Zehri in Quetta.

Dastagir discussed the present political situation, law and order and other affairs pertaining to the province with the chief minister, as per sources. 

The meeting was also attended by chief minister's adviser Obaidullah Babat.

Dastagir assured Zehri of support from the federal government and the PML-N.

The PkMAP chief, in his meeting with the chief minister, discussed the overall political scenario in Balochistan.

MPAs submit no-confidence motion against Balochistan CM

The motion has been signed by a total of 14 provincial lawmakers

Minister of State for Petroleum Jam Kamal was also part of the meeting.

The no-confidence motion, which was submitted by Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Syed Agha Raza, was signed by a total of 14 parliamentarians and submitted on January 2. 

Later, the chief minister’s adviser Prince Ahmad Ali Ahmadzai, Fisheries Minister Mir Sarfraz Domki and Home Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti submitted their resignations.

This was followed by resignations from two more cabinet members, a provincial minister and the chief minister’s adviser.

