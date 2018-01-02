MPAs submit no-confidence motion against Balochistan CM

Provincial lawmakers submitted a no-confidence motion against the Balochistan Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri on Tuesday. Photo: file

QUETTA: Provincial lawmakers submitted a no-confidence motion against the Balochistan Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri on Tuesday.



The motion, which was submitted by Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Syed Agha Raza, was signed by a total of 14 parliamentarians.

In the motion, the provincial lawmakers mentioned that the resolution is being moved as per “Article 136 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, for a vote of no confidence against the Chief Minister, Government of Balochistan.”

The Article 136 (1) of the Constitution reads: “A resolution for a vote of no-confidence moved by not less than twenty per centum of the total membership of the Provincial Assembly may be passed against the Chief Minister by the Provincial Assembly.

(2) A resolution referred to in clause (1) shall not be voted upon before the expiration of three days, or later than seven days, from the day on which such resolution is moved in the Provincial Assembly.

(3) If the resolution referred to in clause (1) is passed by a majority of the total membership of the Provincial Assembly, the Chief Minister shall cease to hold office.”

In the document submitted to the Balochistan Assembly speaker, the parliamentarians wrote: “We the undersigned Members of the Provincial Assembly of Balochistan, do hereby move a resolution of Vote of No Confidence, against the Chief Minister, Government of Balochistan, under Article 136 of the Constitution of Pakistan, read with Rule 19-B of the RULES OF PROCEDURE AND CONDUCT OF BUSINESS 1974 of the Provincial Assembly of Balochistan.

Hence, it is requested that a day be fixed, for moving the aforesaid resolution in the Provincial Assembly of Balochistan, according to Sub-Rule (4) of Rule 19-B of RULES OF PROCEDURE AND CONDUCT OF BUSINESS 1974.”

After the submission of the motion, CM Balochistan summoned a meeting with political alliances of the ruling party.

Speaking on the matter, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said “we have used our democratic right after the government failed to clear our reservations in the last five years. “

He added that the provincial lawmakers who submitted the motion don’t have the support of any external force.