Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Tuesday Jan 02 2018
By
GEO NEWS

MPAs submit no-confidence motion against Balochistan CM

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jan 02, 2018

Provincial lawmakers submitted a no-confidence motion against the Balochistan Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri on Tuesday. Photo: file
 

QUETTA: Provincial lawmakers submitted a no-confidence motion against the Balochistan Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri on Tuesday.

The motion, which was submitted by Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Syed Agha Raza, was signed by a total of 14 parliamentarians.

In the motion, the provincial lawmakers mentioned that the resolution is being moved as per “Article 136 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, for a vote of no confidence against the Chief Minister, Government of Balochistan.”

The Article 136 (1) of the Constitution reads: “A resolution for a vote of no-confidence moved by not less than twenty per centum of the total membership of the Provincial Assembly may be passed against the Chief Minister by the Provincial Assembly.

(2) A resolution referred to in clause (1) shall not be voted upon before the expiration of three days, or later than seven days, from the day on which such resolution is moved in the Provincial Assembly.

(3) If the resolution referred to in clause (1) is passed by a majority of the total membership of the Provincial Assembly, the Chief Minister shall cease to hold office.”

In the document submitted to the Balochistan Assembly speaker, the parliamentarians wrote: “We the undersigned Members of the Provincial Assembly of Balochistan, do hereby move a resolution of Vote of No Confidence, against the Chief Minister, Government of Balochistan, under Article 136 of the Constitution of Pakistan, read with Rule 19-B of the RULES OF PROCEDURE AND CONDUCT OF BUSINESS 1974 of the Provincial Assembly of Balochistan.

Hence, it is requested that a day be fixed, for moving the aforesaid resolution in the Provincial Assembly of Balochistan, according to Sub-Rule (4) of Rule 19-B of RULES OF PROCEDURE AND CONDUCT OF BUSINESS 1974.”

After the submission of the motion, CM Balochistan summoned a meeting with political alliances of the ruling party.

Speaking on the matter, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said “we have used our democratic right after the government failed to clear our reservations in the last five years. “

He added that the provincial lawmakers who submitted the motion don’t have the support of any external force. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PM Abbasi launches power consumer friendly net-metering framework

PM Abbasi launches power consumer friendly net-metering framework

 Updated 22 minutes ago
Imran Khan terms Trump ‘ignorant and ungrateful’

Imran Khan terms Trump ‘ignorant and ungrateful’

 Updated 37 minutes ago
Evidence of corruption yet to be found, says Nawaz after court hearing

Evidence of corruption yet to be found, says Nawaz after court hearing

Updated an hour ago
Federal cabinet to meet today over Trump tweet

Federal cabinet to meet today over Trump tweet

Updated 2 hours ago
US should stop blaming others for its mistakes: Lodhi

US should stop blaming others for its mistakes: Lodhi

Updated 2 hours ago
Three suspected terrorists killed during encounter in Karachi’s Baldia Town

Three suspected terrorists killed during encounter in Karachi’s Baldia Town

 Updated 4 hours ago
Witnesses record statements against Nawaz, family; hearing adjourned until Jan 9

Witnesses record statements against Nawaz, family; hearing adjourned until Jan 9

Updated 2 hours ago
US to announce further action against Pakistan within days: White House

US to announce further action against Pakistan within days: White House

 Updated 12 hours ago
Alternative arrangements made in advance, says Finance Ministry after US withholds $255mn aid

Alternative arrangements made in advance, says Finance Ministry after US withholds $255mn aid

Updated 13 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM