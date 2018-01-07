Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Jan 07 2018
GEO NEWS

Zehri contacts Nawaz to discuss political crisis in Balochistan: sources

Sunday Jan 07, 2018

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Sanaullah Zehri has contacted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz chief Nawaz Sharif and conveyed to him that the issue of no-confidence motion against him needs to be resolved.

According to sources, Zehri told Nawaz that a no-confidence motion against him can have an impact on the results of the upcoming general elections.

The government has increased efforts to solve a brewing crisis in the province after provincial lawmakers submitted a no-confidence motion against Zehri.

Federal ministers call on CM Zehri in bid to defuse political crisis

Federal ministers, Khurram Dastagir and Abdul Qadir Baloch, and Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai called on Zehri in Quetta on Sunday evening.

Dastagir discussed present political situation, law and order and other affairs pertaining to the province with the chief minister. The meeting also had Safron Minister Abdul Qadir Baloch and provincial advisor Obaidullah Babat in presence.

Dastagir assured CM Balochistan of support from the federal government and the PML-N.

The PkMAP chief, in his meeting with the chief minister, discussed the overall political scenario in Balochistan.

Minister of State for Petroleum Jam Kamal and Abdul Qadir Baloch were also part of the meeting.

PM Abbasi requests Maulana Fazl to not support no-confidence motion

The JUI-F leader told the prime minister that he will give his response on the government’s request after consultation with his party’s provincial leadership

The no-confidence motion, which was submitted by Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Syed Agha Raza, was signed by a total of 14 parliamentarians.

Later, the chief minister’s adviser Prince Ahmad Ali Ahmadzai, Fisheries Minister Mir Sarfraz Domki and Home Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti submitted their resignations.

This was followed by resignation of two more cabinet members, a provincial minister and the chief minister’s adviser.

