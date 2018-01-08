Ex-Iranian president Ahmadinejad reportedly arrested for inciting unrest

Ahmadinejad during a visit to Bushehr city had said that the country suffered from “mismanagement” and blamed President Hassan Rouhani for thinking the people are “ignorant”-Photo: Reuters

Former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has been reportedly arrested by the state for inciting unrest and protests.

This was reported by Al-Arabiya, which cited reports by Al-Quds Al-Arabi newspaper.

Ahmadinejad during a visit to Bushehr city had said that the country suffered from “mismanagement” and blamed President Hassan Rouhani for thinking the people are “ignorant”.

Rouhani and his government “believe that they own the land and that the people are an ignorant society”.

The Al-Quds Al-Arabi reported the former president as saying: “Some of the current leaders live detached from the problems and concerns of the people, and do not know anything about the reality of society”.

Demonstrators in Iran took to streets over a week ago after a increase in fuel prices was announced by the government. Over 80 cities and towns have been affected by the unrest, resulting in 22 deaths and more than 1,000 arrests, according to Iranian officials, AFP reported.

The international community has expressed concerns over the unrest and a United Nations session was also called on the issue.