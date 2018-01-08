Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Monday Jan 08 2018
By
Web Desk

Ex-Iranian president Ahmadinejad reportedly arrested for inciting unrest

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 08, 2018

Ahmadinejad during a visit to Bushehr city had said that the country suffered from “mismanagement” and blamed President Hassan Rouhani for thinking the people are “ignorant”-Photo: Reuters

Former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has been reportedly arrested by the state for inciting unrest and protests.

This was reported by Al-Arabiya, which cited reports by Al-Quds Al-Arabi newspaper.

Ahmadinejad during a visit to Bushehr city had said that the country suffered from “mismanagement” and blamed President Hassan Rouhani for thinking the people are “ignorant”.

Rouhani and his government “believe that they own the land and that the people are an ignorant society”.

The Al-Quds Al-Arabi reported the former president as saying: “Some of the current leaders live detached from the problems and concerns of the people, and do not know anything about the reality of society”.

Demonstrators in Iran took to streets over a week ago after a increase in fuel prices was announced by the government. Over 80 cities and towns have been affected by the unrest, resulting in 22 deaths and more than 1,000 arrests, according to Iranian officials, AFP reported.

The international community has expressed concerns over the unrest and a United Nations session was also called on the issue.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Paint warehouse in London goes up in flames; no injured reported

Paint warehouse in London goes up in flames; no injured reported

 Updated 2 hours ago
At least one injured in Massachusetts apartment fire

At least one injured in Massachusetts apartment fire

 Updated 2 hours ago
South Korean leaders cross bridge to talk with their counterparts in North

South Korean leaders cross bridge to talk with their counterparts in North

 Updated 2 hours ago
Rescue crews wrestle to tame China oil tanker fire; body of mariner found

Rescue crews wrestle to tame China oil tanker fire; body of mariner found

 Updated 4 hours ago
US conveys 'concrete' steps for Pakistan: Pentagon

US conveys 'concrete' steps for Pakistan: Pentagon

 Updated 4 hours ago
Queen complains about ‘horrible’ coronation carriage

Queen complains about ‘horrible’ coronation carriage

 Updated 7 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM