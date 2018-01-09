Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday Jan 09 2018
By
REUTERS

Trump could be interviewed within weeks in Russia probe: WaPo

By
REUTERS

Tuesday Jan 09, 2018

Special Counsel Robert Mueller departs after briefing the US House Intelligence Committee on his investigation of potential collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein/Files

WASHINGTON: Special counsel Robert Mueller has told President Donald Trump’s legal team that his office is likely to seek an interview with the US leader as part of its Russia probe, and one could take place within weeks, the Washington Post reported on Monday.

Citing a person close to Trump, the Post said an interview — on some limited portion of questions — was possible within the next several weeks.

Mueller brought up the issue of interviewing Trump during a meeting with the president’s lawyers in late December, the Post reported.

