Ishaq Dar requests accountability court to unfreeze Hajvery Trust accounts

Former finance minister Ishaq Dar/File photo

ISLAMABAD: Former finance minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday filed a petition in the accountability court requesting it to unfreeze accounts of the Hajvery Trust.

Dar, who is currently in London seeking medical treatment, filed the petition through his lawyer in the accountability court hearing assets reference filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

In his petition, Dar maintained that the Hajvery Trust is an organisation for orphans, where 93 orphan boys and girls are being looked after and for their sake, the court must unfreeze the trust bank accounts.

After the initial hearing, the court issued a notice to the NAB prosecutor seeking response over the petition.

Dar is accused of possessing assets disproportionate to his declared sources of income.

A reference against the former finance minister was filed by the NAB in light of the Supreme Court's July 28 verdict in the Panama Papers case.

Dar had been earlier declared a proclaimed offender by the accountability court due to his continuous absence from the proceedings.

On November 23, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi accepted Dar’s request to be relieved of his duties as finance minister. He was relieved of his three roles, including his portfolio in the finance ministry.