Wednesday Jan 10 2018
Defence minister visits Corps HQ Peshawar, Khyber Agency

Wednesday Jan 10, 2018

RAWALPINDI: Minister for Defence Khurram Dastgir visited on Wednesday Corps Headquarters in Peshawar and Khyber Agency, according to the Inter-Services public Relations press release.

The ISPR statement said that the minister was briefed about the security situation, ongoing operations, border security management, the return of the Temporarily Displaced Persons and development projects.

Dastgir interacted with on-duty officers and lauded their operational preparedness, combat readiness and high morale, said the ISPR.

Earlier upon arrival at Corps HQ, the defence minister also laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and met with Commander Peshawar Corps, said the press release. 


