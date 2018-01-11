Kasuri's claim attributed to CJP incorrect: SC spokesman

Ahmad Raza Kasuri. Photo: Geo News

ISLAMABAD: A spokesman for the Supreme Court of Pakistan (CJP) has refuted claim by a senior lawyer that the suspect in brutal Kasur rape-murder case has been apprehended.

In a statement issued to media, the spokesman said that lawyer Ahmad Raza Kasuri's statement was out of context.

The chief justice only spoke of reports on social media suggesting arrest of the culprit, the spokesman explained.

Senior advocate Ahmad Raza Kasuri earlier claimed that the suspect responsible for the rape and murder of Zainab in Kasur case has been arrested.

The Punjab government had also denied the claims.

Seven-year-old Zainab, a resident of Road Kot area of Kasur, had gone missing on January 4 when she ventured out of the house. Her body was found in a garbage pile near Kashmir Chowk five days later, leading to national outrage.

The senior lawyer said the chief justice of Pakistan informed him of the arrest when he went to meet him [chief justice] to appreciate his taking a suo motu notice of the case.



"The chief justice gave me the good news that the culprit has been caught," he told Geo News.

Kasuri also claimed that the man seen in the CCTV video holding Zainab’s hand is her relative.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced a Rs10 million reward for whoever identifies the culprit behind the heinous crime.

Chairing an important meeting over the Kasur tragedy on Thursday, Shehbaz also announced Rs3 million each for the families of the two protesters killed in firing by the police.

The chief minister ordered that the charge-sheet for the case should be presented in court within 24 hours.

He also said that the Safe City Project would be expanded to Kasur, and summoned details of the pending 12 similar cases , said his spokesperson.

CM Shehbaz also visited Zainab's residence earlier today. In his conversation with the deceased’s parents, the chief minister promised not to rest until the culprit(s) responsible for the heinous crime is brought to book.