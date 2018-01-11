Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Thursday Jan 11 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Kasuri's claim attributed to CJP incorrect: SC spokesman

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Jan 11, 2018

Ahmad Raza Kasuri. Photo: Geo News

ISLAMABAD: A spokesman for the Supreme Court of Pakistan (CJP) has refuted claim by a senior lawyer that the suspect in brutal Kasur rape-murder case has been apprehended.

In a statement issued to media, the spokesman said that lawyer Ahmad Raza Kasuri's statement was out of context.

The chief justice only spoke of reports on social media suggesting arrest of the culprit, the spokesman explained.

Senior advocate Ahmad Raza Kasuri earlier claimed that the suspect responsible for the rape and murder of Zainab in Kasur case has been arrested.

The Punjab government had also denied the claims.

Seven-year-old Zainab, a resident of Road Kot area of Kasur, had gone missing on January 4 when she ventured out of the house. Her body was found in a garbage pile near Kashmir Chowk five days later, leading to national outrage. 

The senior lawyer said the chief justice of Pakistan informed him of the arrest when he went to meet him [chief justice] to appreciate his taking a suo motu notice of the case.

"The chief justice gave me the good news that the culprit has been caught," he told Geo News. 

Kasuri also claimed that the man seen in the CCTV video holding Zainab’s hand is her relative. 

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced a Rs10 million reward for whoever identifies the culprit behind the heinous crime.

Chairing an important meeting over the Kasur tragedy on Thursday, Shehbaz also announced Rs3 million each for the families of the two protesters killed in firing by the police.

The chief minister ordered that the charge-sheet for the case should be presented in court within 24 hours.

He also said that the Safe City Project would be expanded to Kasur, and summoned details of the pending 12 similar cases , said his spokesperson.

CM Shehbaz also visited Zainab's residence earlier today. In his conversation with the deceased’s parents, the chief minister promised not to rest until the culprit(s) responsible for the heinous crime is brought to book.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Painful to talk about my marriage: Imran Khan

Painful to talk about my marriage: Imran Khan

 Updated 4 hours ago
Pakistan restored peace on its soil, Afghanistan's turn to do so: DG ISPR

Pakistan restored peace on its soil, Afghanistan's turn to do so: DG ISPR

 Updated 3 hours ago
Next time Nawaz will be in opposition: Zardari

Next time Nawaz will be in opposition: Zardari

 Updated 5 hours ago
PML-Q, disgruntled PML-N members name Bizenjo as new CM Balochistan

PML-Q, disgruntled PML-N members name Bizenjo as new CM Balochistan

 Updated 6 hours ago
Qadri demands Rana Sanaullah, IGP suspension on Kasur incident

Qadri demands Rana Sanaullah, IGP suspension on Kasur incident

Updated 7 hours ago
#JusticeForZainab: Protests held across Pakistan

#JusticeForZainab: Protests held across Pakistan

Updated 9 hours ago
Advertisement
PM, COAS visit SSG HQ in Cherat, pay respect to martyrs

PM, COAS visit SSG HQ in Cherat, pay respect to martyrs

 Updated 10 hours ago
Punjab Police submit report on Zainab’s rape, murder in SC

Punjab Police submit report on Zainab’s rape, murder in SC

Updated 11 hours ago
Body of sixth-grader recovered from field in Kasur

Body of sixth-grader recovered from field in Kasur

 Updated 10 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM