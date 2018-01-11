Pakistan restored peace on its soil, Afghanistan's turn to do so: DG ISPR

KARACHI: The Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor Thursday said that Pakistan has restored peace on its soil and now Afghanistan will also have to do so.



In an interview with a private TV channel, the DG ISPR said, "Fighting war against terrorism was a difficult phase, however, we restored peace on our side and now Afghanistan will have to do so."

He said the Taliban had influence in seven tribal agencies in Pakistan's Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), but the Pakistani nation proved that they were determined [to eliminate terrorism].

The Pakistan Army general said that all operations Pakistan undertook against terrorists were different in nature from each other.

Giving example of Swat offensive, he said, "It was different due to population there."

The Pakistani military spokesman said that they had good coordination with International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) — a NATO-led security mission in Afghanistan.

Speaking of border management with Afghanistan, he said that they have sent documents to Afghanistan pertaining to the management of long porous border between the two countries. "If a mechanism is finalised then several issues relating to the border will be resolved."

The DG ISPR said that fencing on 2600-km-long border [with Afghanistan] has already begun and there would be significant improvement if the border is managed by the coming year.

'Unseen enemy'

Ghafoor said, "Physically the war has ended, however the present stage is difficult. In this phase, we are fighting an enemy which is not seen.

"We have to track down and eliminate that unseen enemy," he added.

The DG ISPR stressed that both Pakistan and Afghanistan need to take measures for the sake of durable peace.

"For durable peace, some measures are needed to be taken by Pakistan and some by Afghanistan," the DG ISPR said.

India's role in destabilising Pakistan

Commenting on Indian ceasefire violations, he said that Indian forces committed highest number of such violations in 2017, compared to past years.

The Pakistani military spokesman maintained that India has role in destabilising Pakistan.

"The case of arrested Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav is also before everyone how he attempted to cause instability here."

'US couldn't have defeated al-Qaeda without Pakistan'

Speaking of US President Donald Trump's recent statement, Ghafoor said that the Government of Pakistan has responded to the statement.

He, however, mentioned that the United States could not have defeated al-Qaeda without Pakistan's backing.