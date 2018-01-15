What was Karachi Eat 2018 all about?

Just like previous years, some dishes stood out and kept people salivating

The third day of the Karachi Eat Festival 2018 was as popular as in the years bygone. At Geo.tv, we have a compilation of stalls which caught our attention and for all the right reasons.



Just like other years, some of the dishes stole all the attention and became all what people kept salivating over. The stalls stood out because of the long queues around them. Here are the dishes which became instantly famous among the public

2 Guys 1 Grll

Donut Burger by 2 Guys 1 Grll was undeniably the most talked about dish of the event with almost everyone raving about the delicious burger.

Caffe Praha

Caffe Praha brought the refreshing taste of Prague to Karachi with its signature dish Trdelniks (chimney cake). The dessert which was served after waiting in line for 40 mins was definitely worth the wait and as scrumptious as we had hoped.

Tacocat

Tacocat repeated the popularity of the Nom Nom Tacos from last year proving that Karachiites sure have a flare for the classic Mexican dish. Both chicken and beef tacos were equally popular among the foodies.

Fry Guys

Fry Guys' Fried Chicken in a cone.

Be it their Grilled Australian or Fried Chicken in a cone, the Fry Guys stole the attention of the foodies with their unique yet tasty menu.

What caught our eye?

Of course, there were some dishes which we couldn’t stop talking about (because they were just that good).

Cheesecake by Wild Fries

For true fans of cheesecakes, this dessert was an utter delight. We couldn’t stop obsessing over the portable yet delicious cake.

Candyfloss ice cream by Delina

Photo: file

The ‘Saturn’ candy floss ice cream is a dream cum true for all the people with a sweet tooth.

Banging Brownie by Heyday

Heyday’s Banging Brownie oozes moistness and is must try for all the chocolate lovers.

Khaosay by Khao Sey 2.0

Photo: Asimistan/Instagram

The signature dish of Khaosey 2.0 was a returning favourite from last year and still retained its taste and charm.

Awesamosas

The typical South Asian delicacy with a little of improvisation attracted a lot of visitors. We tried the pizza samosas and they matched what we had in mind.

Eclectic mix of different cultures

Aside from regular favourites of people in Karachi, fast food and desi food, cuisines from all across the world allowed visitors to widen their platter.

Sushi

Yaki offered a different variety of sushi to people seeking something different.

Sri Lankan food

Rice Platter Chicken of Sri Lankan Cuisine by Ana’s Fabcakes sure had us salivating over the dish.

Parsi food

‘Parsi Cuisine and Others’ sought to offer people a taste of authentic Parsi food. Patra Ni Macchi which comprises steam fish topped with spicy coriander, lemon and coconut chutney wrapped in a banana leaf sure had people tilting their heads.

So, here's our idea of the best of the best at the festival this year. Let us know about yours in comments.