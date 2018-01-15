Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Monday Jan 15 2018
By
REUTERS

26 killed in Baghdad twin suicide blast: officials

By
REUTERS

Monday Jan 15, 2018

BAGHDAD: A double suicide bombing killed 26 people in Baghdad on Monday, officials said, the second such attack in the Iraqi capital in three days.

Dr Abdel Ghani al-Saadi, health chief for east Baghdad, reported: "26 dead and 90 wounded".

"Two suicide bombers blew themselves up in Tayyaran Square in central Baghdad," said General Saad Maan, spokesman for the Joint Operations Command, which includes the army and the police.

Tayyaran Square is a bustling centre of commerce and a place where day labourers gather in the early morning waiting for jobs.

It has been the site of deadly attacks in the past.

An AFP photographer at the site of the bombing said many ambulances had gathered and security forces had been deployed in large numbers.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but most such attacks in Iraq are the work of the Daesh extremist group.

In December, the government announced the "end of the war" against Daesh, which has been expelled from the Baghdad region and urban areas of Iraq that it controlled.

Extremist elements are still active, however, north of Baghdad.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Former top judges join criticism of India's Chief Justice

Former top judges join criticism of India's Chief Justice

 Updated 45 minutes ago
France's 'Black Widow' on trial for poisoning four seniors

France's 'Black Widow' on trial for poisoning four seniors

 Updated 2 hours ago
12 dead as Indian truck rams rickshaw

12 dead as Indian truck rams rickshaw

 Updated 2 hours ago
Qatari sheikh says 'detained' in UAE

Qatari sheikh says 'detained' in UAE

 Updated 2 hours ago
Indian troops martyr six youth in occupied Kashmir

Indian troops martyr six youth in occupied Kashmir

 Updated 2 hours ago
Netanyahu disappointed by ally Modi´s Jerusalem rejection

Netanyahu disappointed by ally Modi´s Jerusalem rejection

 Updated 3 hours ago
Advertisement
Trump: 'I'm not a racist'

Trump: 'I'm not a racist'

 Updated 4 hours ago
Protests mark Tunisia uprising anniversary

Protests mark Tunisia uprising anniversary

 Updated 15 hours ago
Do not fear the other, pope says on World Migrant Day

Do not fear the other, pope says on World Migrant Day

 Updated 15 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM