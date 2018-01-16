Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Tuesday Jan 16 2018
By
REUTERS

Collapse of Colombian bridge kills nine workers, injures five

By
REUTERS

Tuesday Jan 16, 2018

Rescue personnel and an ambulance are seen behind yellow tape in Bogota, Colombia, June 17, 2017. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga/Files
 

BOGOTA: At least nine construction workers were killed and five injured when a partially-constructed bridge collapsed in central Colombia on Monday, an official from the disaster response agency said.

The bridge — located in Chirajara on the border of Cundinamarca and Meta provinces — was to be part of the highway that connects the capital Bogota and the city of Villavicencio and was not yet in public use.

The cause of the collapse, which sent pieces of the bridge down into a canyon below, is under investigation, Reinaldo Romero — the head of disaster response for Meta province — told Reuters.

"Up to now there are nine dead and five injured," Romero said.

"We are doing a check to rule out other victims."

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Attack on child wearing hijab 'did not happen': Canadian police

Attack on child wearing hijab 'did not happen': Canadian police

 Updated 2 hours ago
Earthquake rattles Greece, felt in Athens

Earthquake rattles Greece, felt in Athens

 Updated 3 hours ago
Indian army chief's remarks can't help preserve peace of border area: China

Indian army chief's remarks can't help preserve peace of border area: China

 Updated 7 hours ago
Remand extended for Palestinian teen in viral ‘slap’ video

Remand extended for Palestinian teen in viral ‘slap’ video

 Updated 9 hours ago
Indian ceasefire violations may lead to strategic miscalculation, warns Pakistan

Indian ceasefire violations may lead to strategic miscalculation, warns Pakistan

 Updated 9 hours ago
Scores injured as Indonesia stock exchange building lobby floor collapses

Scores injured as Indonesia stock exchange building lobby floor collapses

 Updated 15 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM