Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Tuesday Jan 16 2018
By
REUTERS

Blast injures several in Belgium, terrorism ruled out: police

By
REUTERS

Tuesday Jan 16, 2018

Emergency rescue personnel attend to the scene where a building collapsed in Antwerp, Belgium, January 15, 2018. Image obtained from social media. Landry Zoki/via REUTERS
1

BRUSSELS: An explosion injured several people and brought down a residential building in the Belgian city of Antwerp on Monday evening, police said, stressing the incident was not related to terrorism.

Belgian news agency Belga reported five people had been injured.

Antwerp police said two adjacent buildings might have also been damaged in what state broadcaster RTBF said was a gas explosion.

Belgium has been on high alert since deadly suicide bombings in 2016 and a wave of extremist attacks across Europe.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Attack on child wearing hijab 'did not happen': Canadian police

Attack on child wearing hijab 'did not happen': Canadian police

 Updated 5 hours ago
Collapse of Colombian bridge kills nine workers, injures five

Collapse of Colombian bridge kills nine workers, injures five

 Updated 6 hours ago
Earthquake rattles Greece, felt in Athens

Earthquake rattles Greece, felt in Athens

 Updated 7 hours ago
Indian army chief's remarks can't help preserve peace of border area: China

Indian army chief's remarks can't help preserve peace of border area: China

 Updated 10 hours ago
Remand extended for Palestinian teen in viral ‘slap’ video

Remand extended for Palestinian teen in viral ‘slap’ video

 Updated 12 hours ago
Indian ceasefire violations may lead to strategic miscalculation, warns Pakistan

Indian ceasefire violations may lead to strategic miscalculation, warns Pakistan

 Updated 13 hours ago
Advertisement
Scores injured as Indonesia stock exchange building lobby floor collapses

Scores injured as Indonesia stock exchange building lobby floor collapses

 Updated 18 hours ago
Saudi Arabia begins screening films after decades-long ban lifted

Saudi Arabia begins screening films after decades-long ban lifted

 Updated 19 hours ago
75 injured in floor collapse at Jakarta exchange building: police

75 injured in floor collapse at Jakarta exchange building: police

 Updated 19 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM