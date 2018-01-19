Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Jan 19 2018
Web Desk

Pakistan made aware of reservations, should prosecute Hafiz Saeed: US

Web Desk

Friday Jan 19, 2018

US Department of State spokesperson Heather Nauert. Image Courtesy: US Embassy

WASHINGTON: The United States reiterated Friday morning its prior call to Pakistan to prosecute Hafiz Saeed — the accused mastermind behind the 2008 Mumbai attacks — a senior administration official said in a press briefing.

The US has sent a message to Islamabad to conduct precise operation against Saeed, Heather Nauert — the spokesperson for the US Department of State — stated.

The designated terrorist should be “prosecuted to the fullest extent of law”, Nauert said, responding to a question on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s decision to not prosecute Saeed.

Pakistan has been made aware of the US' reservations, she added.

The United Nations sanctioned Saeed over his role in terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, which was allegedly responsible for carrying out the Mumbai attacks in 2008 that killed 166 people.

The US also desires the Lashkar-e-Taiba be labelled a terrorist organisation internationally.

Pakistani authorities let Saeed go from a house arrest in November last year due to lack of evidence, much to the US administration's frustration.

The top American leadership, therefore, wants a permanent solution to the Hafiz Saeed issue, instead of repetitive house arrests.

The spokesperson, however, added that no type of collaboration — including intelligence sharing — has been suspended between the two nations but that related talks are continuously going on.

