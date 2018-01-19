Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Jan 19 2018
By
Web Desk

Customs foil bid to smuggle 230 tolas of gold at Peshawar airport

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 19, 2018

The seized gold 

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Customs foiled bid to smuggle 230 tolas of gold at Bacha Khan International Airport here on Friday.

Customs officials seized 230 tolas gold and 10 grams of jewellery from six passengers who were attempting to smuggle the haul from Dubai into Pakistan via flight EK-636, Peshawar Customs Public Relations Officer Naeem Bukhari said.

The seized gold had been hidden skillfully inside the luggage, and is estimated to be worth Rs10.23 million, the official informed.

A case has been registered under Customs Act 1969 and an investigation against the incident is ongoing, he added. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Woman in safe custody after family attempts abduction

Woman in safe custody after family attempts abduction

 Updated 43 minutes ago
CJP takes suo motu notice of Naqeebullah killing case

CJP takes suo motu notice of Naqeebullah killing case

Updated an hour ago
Pakistan reunites Afghan boy with family

Pakistan reunites Afghan boy with family

 Updated an hour ago
FO summons Indian diplomat over cross-LoC firing

FO summons Indian diplomat over cross-LoC firing

 Updated 2 hours ago
Naqeebullah wanted to be a 'social media king', says friend

Naqeebullah wanted to be a 'social media king', says friend

 Updated 2 hours ago
Aasma rape, murder case: Six more suspects held by Mardan police

Aasma rape, murder case: Six more suspects held by Mardan police

 Updated 3 hours ago
Advertisement
SSP Rao Anwar submits Naqeebullah's 'criminal record' to probe body

SSP Rao Anwar submits Naqeebullah's 'criminal record' to probe body

Updated 51 minutes ago
Seasonal influenza in South Punjab claims 35 lives in a month

Seasonal influenza in South Punjab claims 35 lives in a month

 Updated 3 hours ago
Illegal detention case: SHC orders departmental action against CTD officials

Illegal detention case: SHC orders departmental action against CTD officials

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM