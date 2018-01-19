Customs foil bid to smuggle 230 tolas of gold at Peshawar airport

The seized gold

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Customs foiled bid to smuggle 230 tolas of gold at Bacha Khan International Airport here on Friday.

Customs officials seized 230 tolas gold and 10 grams of jewellery from six passengers who were attempting to smuggle the haul from Dubai into Pakistan via flight EK-636, Peshawar Customs Public Relations Officer Naeem Bukhari said.

The seized gold had been hidden skillfully inside the luggage, and is estimated to be worth Rs10.23 million, the official informed.

A case has been registered under Customs Act 1969 and an investigation against the incident is ongoing, he added.