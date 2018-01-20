Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Jan 20 2018
GEO NEWS

PM Abbasi inaugurates international terminal at Faisalabad Airport

GEO NEWS

Saturday Jan 20, 2018

FAISALABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi inaugurated the international terminal at Faisalabad Airport on Saturday.

While addressing the inauguration ceremony, the PM remarked that ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government has placed attention on all types of industries in the country while addressing the inauguration ceremony of Faisalabad airport on Saturday.

“There is not a single industry where the government hasn’t worked,” he said, adding that investment has been made in different industries such as gas, electricity, railway among others.

“We have done the work which was unprecedented in last 65 years,” he remarked.

The PM urged that adopting innovation and changing technology is the need of the hour. He also hailed the importance of aviation industry and claimed: "Aviation is the backbone of any economy."

PM Abbasi will also perform groundbreaking of the bridge to be constructed at Kallur Kot on River Indus later today.

Abbasi will also inaugurate Prime Minister's National Health Programme in a public gathering at District Bhakkar, where he will distribute PM's Health Cards among deserving persons.

