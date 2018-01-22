Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Monday Jan 22 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Resignations should have come following Imran’s announcement: Khursheed Shah

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Jan 22, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah said on Monday that after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan’s statements denouncing the parliament, the resignations of the party’s lawmakers should have come immediately.

The opposition leader, while in his chambers, said that after the announcement, the PTI leaders should not have waited or held consultations.

It is equivalent to disrupting the system, said Shah, adding that the Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-chair Asif Ali Zardari have always vowed not to let the system get derailed.

While slamming PTI leaders for using abusive language against the parliament, Shah was of the opinion that the law should be the same for everyone, even when it comes to perks associated with it.

Shah claimed that the PTI has received more than Rs100 million from the parliament, apart from other facilities.

While referring to the ongoing issue of suspended SSP Malir Rao Anwar, who is facing an investigation in relation to the extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah, Khursheed Shah dismissed news of supporting the controversial cop.

He added that Zardari is not backing the police officer.

“If Rao Anwar fails to present himself before the court, then he will face a judicial inquiry,” said the opposition leader.

Earlier on Monday, the Sindh Assembly passed a resolution condemning Imran Khan and Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed’s remarks against the parliament.

The resolution states that Imran insulted the parliament by hurling abuses at it, adding that Imran should apologise to the nation.

At the joint opposition rally on January 17 in Lahore, Imran had cursed the parliament for allowing Nawaz Sharif's re-election as the party head after his disqualification.

"I give laanat (curse) the parliament that made a criminal the president of a party," he said, in an apparent reference to ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif being elected the PML-N president.

Imran's remarks followed the repeated cursing of the Parliament from Rasheed, who also announced his resignation from the assembly.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

SSP Muqadas Haider involved in son’s murder, claims Intezar’s father

SSP Muqadas Haider involved in son’s murder, claims Intezar’s father

 Updated 22 minutes ago
Media should not create impression that abuse cases are rampant, says Iqbal

Media should not create impression that abuse cases are rampant, says Iqbal

Updated an hour ago
Sharifs issuing threats to NAB, judiciary after having corruption exposed: Imran

Sharifs issuing threats to NAB, judiciary after having corruption exposed: Imran

 Updated an hour ago
NAB summons based on ill-intentions, says Shehbaz after appearing before inquiry committee

NAB summons based on ill-intentions, says Shehbaz after appearing before inquiry committee

Updated 2 hours ago
Sindh Assembly condemns Imran, Sheikh Rasheed’s ‘anti-parliament’ remarks

Sindh Assembly condemns Imran, Sheikh Rasheed’s ‘anti-parliament’ remarks

 Updated 4 hours ago
Naqeebullah case: Rao Anwar to be arrested if he doesn’t cooperate, says IO

Naqeebullah case: Rao Anwar to be arrested if he doesn’t cooperate, says IO

 Updated 5 hours ago
Advertisement
Winter summit: Pakistani mountaineer, partners scale Mt Pumori

Winter summit: Pakistani mountaineer, partners scale Mt Pumori

 Updated 5 hours ago
Repercussions have to be borne when weak individual appointed judge: PM

Repercussions have to be borne when weak individual appointed judge: PM

 Updated 5 hours ago
Parents pardon cleric who allegedly beat their 10-year-old son to death in Karachi

Parents pardon cleric who allegedly beat their 10-year-old son to death in Karachi

Updated 5 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM