Bryan brothers end Aisam’s dream run at Australian Open

Aisam ul Haq Qureshi and Marcin Matkowski/File photo

Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam ul Haq Qureshi and his partner Marcin Matkowski of Poland crashed out of Australian Open after suffering a straight-sets defeat at the hands of famed American duo of Bob and Mike Bryan in men’s doubles quarterfinals.

The Bryan brothers kept their hopes of a 17th grand slam title alive after wrapping up a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Aisam and Matkowski at Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday.

The American duo took one hour and six minutes to earn the win. The brothers led 5-0 after only 16 minutes, before the 15th seeded Aisam and Matkowski gave a much tougher test in the second set.

Aisam and Matkowski were given a walkover into the quarterfinals after the pair of Radu Albot and Hyeon Chung retired in the round of 16 on Sunday. Aisam became the first ever Pakistani tennis star to reach the quarterfinals of Australian Open.

Aisam and Matkowski defeated the Brazilian and Filipino duo of Demoliner and Treat Huey in straight sets with a score of 7-6, 6-4 in the first round. In the second round they beat Sweden’s Robert Lindstedt and Croatia’s Franko Skugor with a matching score of 7-6, 6-4.