UN chief offers mediation between Pakistan, India

UNITED NATIONS: In wake of increased incidents of ceasefire violations across Line of Control (LOC) over the past ten days, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday urged both Pakistan and India to resolve the issue through a dialogue to avert the causalities.

Responding to questions at the regular briefing in New York, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that the UN chief is ready to mediate peace talks between India and Pakistan provided the two neighbours accept his good offices.

The spokesman underscored that the secretary general’s good offices work only when both parties agree to mediation, adding that the UN chief was following the situation in the disputed Kashmir region as clashes between the troops of two neighbouring countries along the LOC had escalated, and called for talks between the two countries.

Earlier on Monday, Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa had visited the Line of Control (LOC) and Working Boundary in Khuiratta/Ratta Aryan sectors, where he was briefed about Indian ceasefire violations specifically targeting civil population across the LoC and Working Boundary.

COAS General Bajwa appreciated effective and a responsible response of Pakistani troops to Indian unethical targeting and high morale of troops and civilians.

The Army Chief directed for enhanced protective measures including construction of more community shell protection shelters for civil population.

According to Indian media, The BSF has fired over 9,000 rounds of mortar shells across LOC in the past four days.

While Pakistan has repeatedly condemned the unprofessional approach of targeting innocent civilians by the Indian army from across the Line of Control.

