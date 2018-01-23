Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Tuesday Jan 23 2018
By
Web Desk

UN chief offers mediation between Pakistan, India

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 23, 2018

In wake of increased incidents of ceasefire violations across Line of Control (LOC) over the past ten days, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday urged both Pakistan and India to resolve the issue through a dialogue to avert the causalities. Photo: file
 

UNITED NATIONS: In wake of increased incidents of ceasefire violations across Line of Control (LOC) over the past ten days, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday urged both Pakistan and India to resolve the issue through a dialogue to avert the causalities.

Responding to questions at the regular briefing in New York, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that the UN chief is ready to mediate peace talks between India and Pakistan provided the two neighbours accept his good offices.

The spokesman underscored that the secretary general’s good offices work only when both parties agree to mediation, adding that the UN chief was following the situation in the disputed Kashmir region as clashes between the troops of two neighbouring countries along the LOC had escalated, and called for talks between the two countries.

Earlier on Monday, Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa had visited the Line of Control (LOC) and Working Boundary in Khuiratta/Ratta Aryan sectors, where he was briefed about Indian ceasefire violations specifically targeting civil population across the LoC and Working Boundary.

COAS General Bajwa appreciated effective and a responsible response of Pakistani troops to Indian unethical targeting and high morale of troops and civilians.

The Army Chief directed for enhanced protective measures including construction of more community shell protection shelters for civil population.

According to Indian media, The BSF has fired over 9,000 rounds of mortar shells across LOC in the past four days.

While Pakistan has repeatedly condemned the unprofessional approach of targeting innocent civilians by the Indian army from across the Line of Control.

Originally published in The News

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

UN Yemen envoy to step down next month

UN Yemen envoy to step down next month

 Updated 2 hours ago
Heavy snow humbles the global elite at Davos summit

Heavy snow humbles the global elite at Davos summit

 Updated 4 hours ago
Davos-bound bosses very upbeat on world economy: survey

Davos-bound bosses very upbeat on world economy: survey

 Updated 4 hours ago
Turkey expects swift campaign against US-backed Kurds in Syria

Turkey expects swift campaign against US-backed Kurds in Syria

 Updated 7 hours ago
US Senators forge deal to end government shutdown

US Senators forge deal to end government shutdown

 Updated 8 hours ago
Pakistan should arrest or expel Taliban leaders: White House

Pakistan should arrest or expel Taliban leaders: White House

 Updated 9 hours ago
Advertisement
Turkey steps up assault on Kurdish militia in Syria

Turkey steps up assault on Kurdish militia in Syria

 Updated 12 hours ago
Saudi-led coalition announces $1.5 bn in new aid for war-torn Yemen

Saudi-led coalition announces $1.5 bn in new aid for war-torn Yemen

 Updated 12 hours ago
Dozens injured, transport disrupted as snow blankets Tokyo

Dozens injured, transport disrupted as snow blankets Tokyo

 Updated 13 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM