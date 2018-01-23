Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Tuesday Jan 23 2018
By
AFP

One dead in Kentucky school shooting: governor

By
AFP

Tuesday Jan 23, 2018

File photo. -AFP

CHICAGO: A gunman killed one person and wounded several others Tuesday at a high school in Kentucky before being taken into custody, officials said.

The shooting occurred at the Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky, a small town about 120 miles northwest of Nashville.

"Tragic shooting at Marshall County HS...Shooter is in custody, one confirmed fatality, multiple others wounded...Much yet unknown," Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin said on Twitter.

The Kentucky Department of Education confirmed the one fatality. Local media reported that seven people also were injured. Three were airlifted to a hospital, according to local TV station WSMV.

State police said the scene had been "secured," and that a sheriff´s deputy had apprehended the shooter.

Students ran from the scene after hearing shots, the Marshall County Tribune-Courier newspaper reported on its Facebook page, adding that the school was placed on lockdown as the incident unfolded,

Students later were bused to a neighboring school where parents could retrieve them, it said.

"This is a tremendous tragedy and speaks to the heartbreak present in our communities," Bevin said in a statement. "It is unbelievable that this would happen in a small, close-knit community like Marshall County."

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Donald Trump imitates Narendra Modi’s accent: reports

Donald Trump imitates Narendra Modi’s accent: reports

Updated 2 hours ago
11 Asia-Pacific nations agree to move towards trade deal without US: Japan

11 Asia-Pacific nations agree to move towards trade deal without US: Japan

 Updated 2 hours ago
Trump wins Davos raves for 'landmark' tax cut

Trump wins Davos raves for 'landmark' tax cut

 Updated 3 hours ago
Palestinians get 3G internet after decade-long row

Palestinians get 3G internet after decade-long row

 Updated 4 hours ago
Myanmar blames Bangladesh for delayed Rohingya return

Myanmar blames Bangladesh for delayed Rohingya return

 Updated 5 hours ago
Kabul hotel guests describe lax security before deadly attack

Kabul hotel guests describe lax security before deadly attack

 Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Globalisation is losing its lustre, India's Modi tells Davos summit

Globalisation is losing its lustre, India's Modi tells Davos summit

 Updated 5 hours ago
Malaysia to pay firm $70m if it finds MH370 plane in 90 days

Malaysia to pay firm $70m if it finds MH370 plane in 90 days

 Updated 8 hours ago
Tsunami warnings canceled along US, Canada coast

Tsunami warnings canceled along US, Canada coast

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM