Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Tuesday Jan 23 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Accused tricked Zainab by telling her she will meet us, says father

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jan 23, 2018

KARACHI: Amin Ansari, the father of Zainab, said on Tuesday that the accused had tricked his daughter by saying that he was taking her to meet her parents.

The seven-year-old’s father was speaking in Geo News programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kaay Saath.

He added that the culprit targetted his daughter when he knew her parents were out of the country.

Ansari also said that he had advised his children against going out with strangers.

While thanking the JIT, agencies and forensic lab’s joint efforts, Ansari advised parents to take care of their children in order to save them from any untoward incident.

Children need to be made aware of such people, he said.

Regional Police Officer Sheikhupura Zulfikar Hameed also spoke in the show, saying that the information regarding the suspect was received through local intelligence sources.

“We investigated the suspect and awaited the DNA report,” said RPO Sheikhupura, adding that the CCTV footage was crucial in the case.

He further said that there are eight cases in which the DNA matches.

The senior police official also said that the accused carried out the assaults by himself and did not have accomplices.

Earlier in the day, police claimed to have arrested the prime suspect behind the murder, Imran, who was also a neighbour of the deceased.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed that the arrested accused, Imran, is the murderer of seven-year-old Zainab and referred to him as a “serial killer”.

"Zainab's murderer has been caught. His name is Mohammad Imran. He is a 24-year-old resident of Kasur...he is a serial killer," Shehbaz told a press conference.

"He [Imran] admitted to all his crimes in a polygraph test that was conducted after his DNA matched the samples," said the chief minister.

"Government officials constantly struggled," he said. "These combined efforts bore fruit and got the killer arrested."

"I am most thankful to DG Forensic Lab who profiled 1,150 DNAs to find the killer,” said the CM Punjab.

Zainab's murderer caught, is a 'serial killer', confirms CM Shehbaz

According to sources, the accused has confessed to the heinous crime

Shehbaz further said that the case will be prosecuted in an anti-terrorism court (ATC), and assured that all legal formalities will be completed.

"Zainab's father wants the man to be publicly hanged but the court will decide the future course of this case," he said.

Shehbaz also requested the chief justice of the Lahore High Court to ensure that the hearing of the case to is heard day and night, without any delay.

The accused's DNA also matches the samples taken from seven other minor girls who were abused and murdered earlier in the area.

Zainab was kidnapped from near her aunt’s house on January 4 in Kasur. Her body was recovered from a garbage heap on January 9. The post-mortem of the minor revealed that she had been raped before being murdered.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Punjab CM offers assistance to KP govt in Aasma rape, murder case

Punjab CM offers assistance to KP govt in Aasma rape, murder case

Updated 2 hours ago
Nawaz lauds Shehbaz, Punjab police for catching Zainab's murderer

Nawaz lauds Shehbaz, Punjab police for catching Zainab's murderer

 Updated 3 hours ago
Naval college student aces Cambridge exam

Naval college student aces Cambridge exam

 Updated 5 hours ago
Accused confesses to raping three-year-old in Nowshera

Accused confesses to raping three-year-old in Nowshera

Updated 6 hours ago
Pictures show Rao Anwar trying to leave Pakistan

Pictures show Rao Anwar trying to leave Pakistan

 Updated 6 hours ago
Imran demands immediate merger of FATA with KP

Imran demands immediate merger of FATA with KP

 Updated 7 hours ago
Advertisement
CM Punjab criticises Zardari, Imran during Layyah address

CM Punjab criticises Zardari, Imran during Layyah address

 Updated 9 hours ago
PTI lawmakers handed over resignations to me: Imran

PTI lawmakers handed over resignations to me: Imran

 Updated 6 hours ago
Naqeebullah was innocent, killed in fake encounter: AIG Abbasi

Naqeebullah was innocent, killed in fake encounter: AIG Abbasi

Updated 10 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM