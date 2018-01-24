Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jan 24 2018
PM Abbasi reaches Davos to attend World Economic Forum

Wednesday Jan 24, 2018

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi reacts during an interview with Reuters in Islamabad, Pakistan, January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
 

ZURICH: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi arrived here Tuesday to participate in the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) — being held in Davos, in eastern Switzerland, from January 24 to 25 — on the invitation of WEF founder and executive chairman Professor Klaus Schwab.

Upon arrival at the Zurich airport, the premier was received by Pakistani Ambassador in Switzerland Ahmad Naseem Warraich and senior officials.

Abbasi will participate in a number of important events and hold bilateral meetings with key world leaders, as well as chairpersons and CEOs of fifteen leading multinational organizations from the US, Europe, China, and Japan.

He will interact with heads of states and governments in a special session of the Informal Group of World Economic Leaders (IGWEL).

The prime minister will also participate in a WEF session — titled “The Belt and Road Impact” — on January 24. He will also give interviews to major international media outlets including Wall Street Journal, Nikkei/FT Group, Washington Post, CNN, and Reuters.

The premier's participation in WEF offers an opportunity to project Pakistan as a prime destination of business, investment, and trade. Moreover, Abbasi will showcase the country's upward economic trajectory and its huge potential.

It will provide the opportunity to meet a number of world leaders in an informal setting and share views on different issues.

