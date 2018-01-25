Can't connect right now! retry
GEO NEWS

Pir Sialvi takes back protest call after meeting Shehbaz Sharif

GEO NEWS

Thursday Jan 25, 2018

SARGODHA: Spiritual leader and custodian of Sial Sharif Shrine of Sargodha Pir Khawaja Hameeduddin Sialvi has taken back his call of protest after meeting Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday.

While speaking to media after the meeting, the chief minister said that a committee has been constituted to resolve differences between the government and Pir Sialvi, adding that political rivals tried to create acrimony between them.

Punjab Auqaf Minister Zaeem Qadri, Pir Riazud Din from Rawalpindi, Pir Mudassir Taunsvi of Taunsa Sharif and Speaker of Data Darbar shrine Ramzan Sialvi were present during the meeting.

Three PML-N lawmakers submit resignations to Punjab Assembly secretariat

Maulana Rehmatullah, Ghulam Nizamuddin Sialvi and Muhammad Khan Baloch gave their resignations on the directives of Pir Khawaja Hameeduddin Sialvi

The spiritual leader was heading a campaign, demanding resignation and apology of Law Minister Rana Sanaullah over his remarks in a tv show.

As many as three provincial lawmakers of the ruling party, Maulana Rehmatullah, Ghulam Nizamuddin Sialvi and Muhammad Khan Baloch had submitted their resignations, on the direction of Pir Sialvi.

Earlier, Sialvi while addressing a public gathering in Lahore had also set a seven-day deadline for the government, for enforcing Shariah or risk protests across the country. The Pir also called for the “jail bharo” movement starting from Jan 27.

