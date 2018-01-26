Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
amazing
Friday Jan 26 2018
By
AFP

French shoppers go nuts for Nutella discount

By
AFP

Friday Jan 26, 2018

A French supermarket chain´s decision to slash the price of Nutella by 70 percent has sparked frenzy, with shoppers across the country jostling to squirrel away as many jars of the nutty spread as possible in what one worker likened to an orgy. Photo: AFP/file
 

STRASBOURG: A French supermarket chain´s decision to slash the price of Nutella by 70 percent has sparked frenzy, with shoppers across the country jostling to squirrel away as many jars of the nutty spread as possible in what one worker likened to an orgy.

Video posted online Thursday and testimony from baffled supermarket workers showed long queues forming outside Intermarche supermarkets and chaotic scenes as bargain hunters stormed inside.

"People just rushed in, shoving everyone, breaking things. It was like an orgy," one employee in the northeastern town of Forbach told AFP, asking to remain anonymous. "We were on the verge of calling the police."

Another employee in Revigny-sur-Ornain said it was no wonder there was a run on the shelves: "70 percent off? That´s a steal."

When contacted by AFP, Intermarche apologised to its customers and said it had been "surprised" by the sheer demand.

The chain usually sells Nutella for 4.50 euros ($5.60) but with the discount jars were going for just 1.41 euros.

Netizens reacted with much merriment over the furore.

"Seriously??!! All this just for Nutella" posted Kenny Le Bon (@KennyLeBon) on Twitter alongside a video of a crowd of shoppers scrambling over a rapidly depleting stand of jars.

"Was gonna get some Sunday. But I don´t wanna die," added Ruthii Trudie (@ruthii_rawr).

Ferrero, the Italian company that makes Nutella, said the discount decision was taken "unilaterally" by Intermarche and risked creating "confusion and disappointment" for consumers.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Amazing:

Oldest human fossil outside Africa is dug up in Israel

Oldest human fossil outside Africa is dug up in Israel

 Updated 35 minutes ago
Take the next U-turn: US driver following GPS plunges into lake

Take the next U-turn: US driver following GPS plunges into lake

 Updated yesterday
French lawmakers vote for ´right to make mistakes´

French lawmakers vote for ´right to make mistakes´

 Updated 2 days ago
Iranian woman skydiver looks to break down stereotypes

Iranian woman skydiver looks to break down stereotypes

 Updated 2 days ago
Minnie Mouse gets her star, a few decades after Mickey

Minnie Mouse gets her star, a few decades after Mickey

 Updated 3 days ago
Winter summit: Pakistani mountaineer, partners scale Mt Pumori

Winter summit: Pakistani mountaineer, partners scale Mt Pumori

 Updated 4 days ago
Advertisement
Female Sherpa from Nepal scales new heights

Female Sherpa from Nepal scales new heights

 Updated 6 days ago
Spotted hyena returns to Gabon park after 20 years: researchers

Spotted hyena returns to Gabon park after 20 years: researchers

 Updated 6 days ago
Australia lifesaving drone makes first rescue

Australia lifesaving drone makes first rescue

 Updated a week ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM