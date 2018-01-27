Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Saturday Jan 27 2018
By
REUTERS

Spanish tourists ambushed, raped in Senegal: military

By
REUTERS

Saturday Jan 27, 2018

DAKAR: Bandits attacked a group of Spanish tourists in Senegal and raped two women before making off with thousands of euros in cash, a Senegalese army colonel said on Friday.

The attack occurred on Thursday near the small town of Diouloulou in the southern Casamance region, one of the poorest in Senegal though popular with tourists for its tropical forests and sandy beaches, the colonel told Reuters by telephone.

The Spanish Embassy in Senegal confirmed that four tourists were assaulted in Casamance but did not comment on the rape report. Spain’s Foreign Ministry said it was offering consular assistance to a group of Spanish nationals in Senegal.

It was the second violent incident in Casamance this year, raising concerns that worsening security there might damage one of Senegal’s main tourist attractions.

The Spanish group was travelling in a hired vehicle with a Senegalese driver. An armed band stopped and hijacked their car, then seized over 4,000 euros ($4,971.20) in cash and raped two women on the roadside before fleeing, according to the colonel, speaking on condition of anonymity.

He said the Senegalese army was searching for the attackers.

Earlier this month, unidentified gunmen in Casamance attacked a group of civilians searching for firewood, killing 14 and wounding several others. The motives for the shooting remain unknown, and the army has since been deployed into the area to investigate.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Detained Saudi billionaire Alwaleed says expects to be released in days

Detained Saudi billionaire Alwaleed says expects to be released in days

 Updated 53 minutes ago
Casino mogul Wynn accused of sexual misconduct: report

Casino mogul Wynn accused of sexual misconduct: report

 Updated 3 hours ago
Haley slams rumors of Trump affair as 'disgusting'

Haley slams rumors of Trump affair as 'disgusting'

 Updated 4 hours ago
One dead, two wounded in Amsterdam shooting: police

One dead, two wounded in Amsterdam shooting: police

 Updated 5 hours ago
Mueller team interviewed Facebook staff in Russia probe: Wired

Mueller team interviewed Facebook staff in Russia probe: Wired

 Updated 7 hours ago
Ten top quotes from Trump at Davos

Ten top quotes from Trump at Davos

 Updated 9 hours ago
Advertisement
Syria opposition weighs Russian peace talks invite

Syria opposition weighs Russian peace talks invite

 Updated 10 hours ago
Parisians brace for flooding risks as Seine creeps higher

Parisians brace for flooding risks as Seine creeps higher

 Updated 13 hours ago
Trump warns Davos on unfair trade, says US 'open for business'

Trump warns Davos on unfair trade, says US 'open for business'

 Updated 11 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM