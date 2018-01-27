Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Jan 27 2018
GEO NEWS

Senator Rand Paul introduces legislation to end aid to Pakistan

GEO NEWS

Saturday Jan 27, 2018

US Senator Rand Paul introduced a legislation seeking a permanent ban of $2 billion civilian assistance to Pakistan on Saturday. Photo: AFP file
 

WASHINGTON: US Senator Rand Paul on Saturday introduced a legislation seeking a permanent ban on the $2 billion civilian assistance to Pakistan.

The bill recommends redirecting the said funds, amounting to $1.28bn from the State Department and $852 million from the United States Agency for International Development to the Highway Trust Fund.

President Donald Trump had endorsed the move to block civilian aid to Pakistan when Senator Paul announced his plan to introduce the bill earlier this month. 

“Good idea Rand,” Mr Trump tweeted.

“We fail our responsibilities to protect our country and properly steward taxpayers’ hard-earned money when we support countries that chant ‘Death to America’ and burn our flag,” US Senator Rand Paul said in a statement issued by his office. The statement pointed out that President Trump also supported the proposal.

The introduction of the bill is the latest effort by Senator Paul to end US assistance to Pakistan.

