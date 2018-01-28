Iran says Daesh suspects arrested after border clashes

IRAN: Iran's Revolutionary Guards have arrested a number of members of Daesh group on Saturday after clashes on the country's western frontier, the website of the elite force said.



Sepahnews, citing a statement from the Guards, did not elaborate on the fighting or say how many militants were detained.

"Most of the members... of a terrorist group who had entered Iranian territory from the west have been arrested after clashes," it said.

Iran is one of the main international backers of the Syrian regime and has sent military advisers and thousands of "volunteers" to battle Daesh in both Syria and Iraq.

Last June, Daesh claimed responsibility for two attacks on Iran's parliament and the shrine of revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini that killed 17 people and wounded dozens.

Afterwards, Iran tracked down and killed several suspected militants, and over the past few months, authorities have announced the arrest of dozens of Daesh suspects in several regions.