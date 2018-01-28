Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Sunday Jan 28 2018
By
AFP

Iran says Daesh suspects arrested after border clashes

By
AFP

Sunday Jan 28, 2018

IRAN: Iran's Revolutionary Guards have arrested a number of members of Daesh group on Saturday after clashes on the country's western frontier, the website of the elite force said.

Sepahnews, citing a statement from the Guards, did not elaborate on the fighting or say how many militants were detained.

"Most of the members... of a terrorist group who had entered Iranian territory from the west have been arrested after clashes," it said.

Iran is one of the main international backers of the Syrian regime and has sent military advisers and thousands of "volunteers" to battle Daesh in both Syria and Iraq.

Last June, Daesh claimed responsibility for two attacks on Iran's parliament and the shrine of revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini that killed 17 people and wounded dozens.

Afterwards, Iran tracked down and killed several suspected militants, and over the past few months, authorities have announced the arrest of dozens of Daesh suspects in several regions.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Egypt's Sisi looks set for re-election as two more drop out

Egypt's Sisi looks set for re-election as two more drop out

 Updated an hour ago
Senator Rand Paul introduces legislation to end aid to Pakistan

Senator Rand Paul introduces legislation to end aid to Pakistan

 Updated 2 hours ago
Honduran president sworn in amid protests after election chaos

Honduran president sworn in amid protests after election chaos

 Updated 2 hours ago
Eiffel Tower to go dark after Kabul bombing

Eiffel Tower to go dark after Kabul bombing

 Updated 2 hours ago
Fourteen killed in Brazil nightclub shootout

Fourteen killed in Brazil nightclub shootout

 Updated 3 hours ago
14 Malian soldiers killed in attack on camp: army

14 Malian soldiers killed in attack on camp: army

 Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Indian authorities rattled by London Kashmiri, Sikh protest

Indian authorities rattled by London Kashmiri, Sikh protest

 Updated 4 hours ago
UK to launch new radar against 'severe' Russian threat

UK to launch new radar against 'severe' Russian threat

 Updated 6 hours ago
Drone strike kills 7 Qaeda suspects in Yemen

Drone strike kills 7 Qaeda suspects in Yemen

 Updated 9 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM